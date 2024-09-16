Are Josh and Janelle McAloon still together? 'I Love A Mama’s Boy’ Season 4 mother Tina puts romance at risk

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 documents the feud between Josh and Janelle McAloon and Josh's mother, Tina

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS: 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 introduces the McAloon family and their dynamic household drama. Josh and Janelle McAloon have been together for about 12 years, but their relationship is far from perfect, revealing some unexpected challenges. While Josh and Janelle are still happily together, their romance hit a road bump due to issues with Josh's mother.

While Josh described his mother as "the most important person in your life from the day you're born," his mother, Tina McAloon, has recently been causing drama. The trailer of the TLC show teased that Tina and Janelle didn't get along and they were often involved in heated arguments. Tensions escalated further after Josh and Janelle bought a new home in Florida. The mother-and-son duo have also lived together, but Tina was left disappointed and furious when she felt she "does not fit into this new home." Tina also accused Janelle of "putting [Josh] in a position where he might have to choose: his mother or his wife and kids." Tina also called her son's wife "very spoiled," leaving Josh caught in the middle and unsure of whom to support—his mother or his wife.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 couple Janelle and Josh McAloon have decided to live away from Tina (Facebook/@tlc)

How many kids do Josh and Janelle McAloon have?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 couple Josh and Janelle McAloon share three daughters and a son. The couple's third child, a son, would soon turn six and their fourth child, a daughter, Georgia, has recently celebrated her third birthday. However, Josh and Janelle are soon to become parents of five.

Janelle took to her Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, and announced her pregnancy. The content creator was a bit nervous while taking the pregnancy test and reflected in the caption, "Knowing it’s the last time fills me with so many emotions." She added, "Going to cherish every moment of this final journey."

Are Josh and Janelle McAloon still close to mom Tina?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 couple Josh and Janelle McAloon have documented their whirlwind romance and family moments on their social media, but Tina McAloon is noticeably absent from their posts. Josh and his mother, Tina, had been a little too close for comfort but things seemed to be changed now. Josh and Janelle had seemingly been moved out of Tina's house and didn't bond anymore.

However, Tina and Janelle previously had a great relationship and enjoyed spending time together. Janelle recorded a social media video with her mother-in-law in a matching T-shirt "because she never had a daughter to twin with." Additionally, Janelle called herself "Lucky to have a great mother-in-law 🥰." She added in her caption, "We went to Dollywood today only to find out it’s closed Tuesday so yes, we will be wearing these shirts tomorrow again haha."

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Janelle McAloon twinned with Josh's mother, Tina, in matching outfits (Instagram/@janellemcaloon)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 16 at 9 pm ET on TLC.