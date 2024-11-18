‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ star Janelle McAloon shades mother-in-law Tina over objections to fifth child

'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Janelle McAloon shares she's pregnant with fifth child

'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Janelle McAloon took a playful jab at her mother-in-law Tina McAloon on Sunday, November 17, 2024, following the announcement of her pregnancy. TLC shared a video on their official Instagram showing Janelle holding a positive pregnancy test and saying, “Tina can say all she wants about us having a fifth kid or not, but joke’s on her because I’m pregnant. Surprise, b***h!” This comes amid growing tensions between Janelle and Tina, who had opposed the couple’s plans to expand their family.

Janelle had previously shared the pregnancy news with her followers on Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, announcing that she and her husband, Josh McAloon, are expecting their fifth child—a boy. Since then, Janelle has been regularly updating her fans on how she's handling her pregnancy, often sharing fun and lighthearted moments with Josh and their four kids. This latest comment seems to be a subtle swipe at Tina, who has been vocal about her disapproval of the couple adding to their family. The two have had disagreements about the decision. In a previous clip, Janelle and Josh expressed their desire for another child, prompting Tina, who was sitting beside Josh, to plead, “Not now, guys. Come on.” Janelle quickly fired back, saying, “It’s not your decision.”

How 'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Josh McAloon is helping Janelle during her pregnancy

'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Janelle McAloon frequently shares updates on Instagram about her pregnancy and how she's navigating it. She often posts videos highlighting Josh being a devoted husband, a strong contrast to his reality TV persona. In one recent post, Janelle expresses needing space due to her pregnancy hormones, while Josh is seen dressing up in a space suit to entertain her. Another post shows Josh cooking for Janelle as she craves cereal during her pregnancy, further showcasing his support and care during this special time.

'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Janelle and Tina clash in explosive fight over new house

In the November 11, 2024 Episode of 'I Love a Mama’s Boy', tensions rise between Janelle and her mother-in-law, Tina, over plans to convert the garage into a suite for Tina in Janelle and Josh's new Florida home. Janelle expresses privacy concerns, insisting there wouldn’t be any if Tina moves in. Tina, however, pushes for a kitchenette to be added to the space so she can cook her meals, further irritating Janelle. Expecting her husband Josh to intervene, Janelle is frustrated when he remains silent. In response, Tina fiercely retorts, "What is yours is mine," leaving Janelle stunned. Janelle quickly fires back, reminding Tina that she is not Josh's wife, to which Tina responds, "I came first."

Is Janelle McAloon with Josh McAloon for reality TV fame?

With Josh McAloon often showing signs of being an inattentive husband, it raises the question of why Janelle chooses to stay. She handles most of the household chores and also finds herself competing with her mother-in-law for Josh's attention. This all only adds to the speculation about why she hasn’t chosen to divorce. Given her strong social media presence, with over 196k followers on Instagram and frequent activity, some believe Janelle may be staying for reality TV fame. She may be playing the long game, waiting for the right moment to make her exit.