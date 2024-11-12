'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Janelle McAloons battles to protect her marriage as mother-in-law casts long shadow

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Janelle McAloons has a chaotic house hunt

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Tina, Janelle, and Josh McAloons recently embarked on what was supposed to be a fun house-hunting, but things quickly heated up. Tina wanted her own mother-in-law suite but Janelle looks forward to a new life without anyone's constant judgment and interference.

However, tension reached a boiling point when Tina exclaimed, "What is yours is mine, OK?" However, Tina's comment pushed Janelle's limit and she furiously told Tina to live with her son inside the house and she would stay outside in the backyard. Josh was clearly upset by Janelle's reaction but still loved her and would definitely not split with her.

Janelle has been tolerating her mother-in-law's manipulative drama for the last few years and had enough of sharing her husband with his overbearing mother. The TLC show star may have struggled to take a stand, but she has now gathered the courage to draw a necessary line between the mother-son duo. His decision to distance herself from Tina is more than justified as she definitely deserves space and independence.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Janelle wants Tina McAloons to just visit

'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Janelle McAloons definitely doesn't want to cut off all the relationships with her mother-in-law. She just wants a healthy relationship which could only be possible if Tine McAloons stays at a different place. The over-the-top, almost unsettling bond between, Tina and her son, Josh McAloons, has been bothering Janelle, and she's finally reached her breaking point.

However, it would be fine with Janelle if Tina occasionally visits her new place and then returns to her own house. Janelle feels that Tina's 'claws' are dug deep into Josh and she doesn't want her husband to be constantly swayed by his mother's influence. A little distance could be a key to a healthy balance between the trio and would give their relationship the breathing room it needs.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Janelle wants Tina McAloons to have her own space (TLC)

Is 'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Janelle ruining her marriage with Josh McAloons?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Janelle McAloons has been doing every possible thing to save her relationship but it seems her mother-in-law, Tina, has other plans. Tina is convinced that Janelle is "really off-base" in how she's handling the situation and claims that her daughter-in-law is "gonna ruin relationships" not only with her but with Josh. The tension between Janelle and Tina is taking its toll on Josh, who’s very upset with the squabbling between his mom and his wife.

However, he also recognizes that what's needed now is the establishment of healthy boundaries. Janelle has been eager to build her future with Josh and expand their family. She knows that her dreams of a happy marriage can only come to life only if Tina stops undermining their relationship and stays away from Josh. For Janelle, it’s all about carving out space for their own happiness, without constant interference.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Janelle is saving her marriage with Josh McAloons (TLC)

