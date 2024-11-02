Tim Godbee’s gaslighting of Alex Byrd on ‘Love is Blind’ deserves just as much outrage as Hannah Jiles’s drama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Much of the attention at the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion centered around the loud and aggressive dynamic between Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka, leaving another, equally disturbing relationship dynamic, Tim Godbee's gaslighting of Alex Byrd, under-explored. The screaming matches between Hannah and her fellow cast members were loud, but Tim's actions against Alex were much quieter, but no less manipulative; revealing patterns of dismissiveness, mockery, and avoidance deserving just as much scrutiny as Hannah's dramatic outbursts.

Throughout the reunion, Tim kept interrupting Alex. Every time Alex tried to explain her side of their story, he would cut her off, not allowing her to say anything. The more he did that, the more silenced Alex was, with the implication that her voice did not matter. Tim laughed and smiled while she spoke, mocking her in a manner that felt deeply invalidating of her experience, as though her feelings and experiences were trivial or laughable.

He further manipulated this by referring to selective "good deeds" he had done for her and her family and used these moments in time as evidence to further discredit her criticism and paint himself in a positive light. Subtly suggesting, "How could I be the bad guy when I did these nice things for you?" When Alex brought up serious moments in their relationship, such as Tim asking her father for his blessing and then breaking up with her just days later, he deflected and shirked blame onto her supposed faults by making excuses and redirecting the focus toward her.

By creating an uneven power dynamic, framing her as responsible for their problems, Tim gaslit Alex and minimized her experiences; his behavior became as hurtful, if not even more, than the drama of the reunion that had dominated the conversation.

'Love Is Blind’ stars Tim Godbee and Alex Byrd broke up despite families’ approval

It would have seemed like Tim Godbee and Alex Byrd had something good going for them in Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind'. The two met the families, and each gave their seal of approval. Both families were on board with the two getting together, with Alex's dad giving Tim his heartfelt blessing. But that promising foundation just wasn't good enough, and the relationship ended unexpectedly. Why?.

Another major incident had to do with a small but significant family visit, which turned into the reason for their break-up. Tim's parents drove all ten hours to meet Alex, and she went to sleep for little time when they were there. That really troubled Tim, who found this very disrespectful to his family; he mentioned it to Alex, which disappointed him. Instead, he used it as some kind of excuse to keep her at arm's length. As Alex explained that she had just been tired and did not mean any disrespect, Tim continued being angry with her.

This lack of open dialogue and Tim's insistence on being very serious without seeing Alex's perspective emphasized how mismatched they actually were. While Tim was outwardly easygoing, he constantly talked over Alex and dismissed her feelings. This made her feel on edge. The tension and his immediate decision to break up after a minor issue made it seem like he wasn't committed to making things work.

'Love Is Blind’ star Alex Byrd calls out Tim Godbee for being ‘too strategic’

In the latest turn of events, the star of 'Love is Blind', Alex Byrd did not mince her words as she attacked fellow cast member Tim Godbee for being "too strategic" throughout the entire dating process. According to Byrd, Godbee's strategy on the show was less about a person connecting with them and more about game moves to further his position, which in turn caused her to question the legitimacy of his motives.



Byrd explained that she got the sense Godbee was more about outsmarting his competition rather than building lasting and genuine relationships. Byrd believes that love is not something to be approached as if it were some kind of game.



'Love Is Blind’ star Tim Godbee claims he was being 'manipulated' on the show

'Love is Blind' Season 7 star Tim Godbee opened up about his chaotic relationship with fiancée Alex Byrd; he recently shared that he felt "manipulated" throughout his time on the show. He did this in a lengthy social media post that talked about the build-up to their abrupt breakup and why he decided to step away from the relationship.

One turning point in their relationship occurred when an argument erupted over the fact that Alex had napped after a meeting with Tim's family. This latter saw it as disrespecting them, and they clashed on what each expected in terms of respect and commitment, with tension high enough to finally make Tim inform Alex he did not see them together in the future, breaking off the engagement and leaving their shared apartment.

Tim later took to social media to explain himself, calling this a "toxic situation." He explained he had been "manipulated" and wasn't receiving real effort or respect from Alex. He had tried to handle most of their arguments off-camera and felt like the dynamic with them was exhausting. As explained in his post, Tim said he was not attempting to portray himself as a "victim"; rather, the effort was being made to maintain his own boundaries and show where accountability was lacking on Alex's part.