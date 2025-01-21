This mind-blowing ‘Yellowstone’ fan theory might just change how we see Taylor Sheridan's Travis

If you’ve seen '1883' or 'Lioness', you know Taylor Sheridan often puts himself in his shows, despite once claiming otherwise

Many 'Yellowstone' viewers were upset with the amount of screen time Taylor Sheridan’s character, Travis Wheatley, got in the show’s final season. With only a limited number of episodes, seeing Travis pop up so often didn’t sit well with everyone. However, a new fan theory could completely change how viewers see Travis and even his role in the show. If you’ve watched '1883' or 'Lioness', you’ll know Sheridan likes putting himself in his shows, despite once claiming he would never do that. Before becoming the creator of the 'Yellowstone' universe, Sheridan began his career as an actor. Though his acting roles haven’t been as widely recognized, his on-screen appearances have still left a lasting impact.

Travis is one of Sheridan’s boldest creations in 'Yellowstone'. The character is a cowboy superstar who regularly shows up to help the Dutton family buy expensive horses. In the final season, Travis even saves the day at the Dutton Ranch auction. However, some viewers felt his presence, especially in a poker scene in Episode 13, was excessive. At first glance, many assumed Travis was Sheridan’s 'self-insert' character, a version of himself placed in the show. Sheridan, being a real-life cowboy and rancher, has a lot in common with Travis. This led fans to see Travis as a bit of self-indulgence. But one fan theory suggests otherwise. According to this theory, Sheridan’s real self-insert isn’t Travis, it’s Jimmy, as reported by Dexerto.

A Reddit user explained, “I think Jimmy is TS’s self-insert character. I know he actually self-inserted himself into the show as Travis, but Travis is a pretty empty character that was clearly just originally written as a cameo. I think who Taylor really wants to be is Rip, but who he is is Jimmy.” Jimmy’s journey in 'Yellowstone' is an underdog story. He starts as a struggling drug dealer with no purpose. After his grandfather asks John Dutton to give him a chance, Jimmy joins the ranch, gets branded, and begins a new life. It’s a tough adjustment, but by the end of the show, Jimmy becomes a skilled cowboy working at the famous 6666 ranch.

The Reddit user pointed out how Jimmy’s backstory aligns with Sheridan’s own life. “Per his Wiki page, TS was ‘the rare weekend wrangler who was also a theater kid.’ He’s also short (not quite 5’9″), and pretty awkward,” they wrote. “Jimmy being his stand-in makes all the nonsense like having two hot barrel racers fighting over him make a lot more sense, as well as the storyline with Jimmy getting sent down to 6666 where he can be verbally abused into a ‘real’ cowboy by Travis.” The user added, “Jimmy following around Travis like a puppy and kind of hero-worshiping him very much gives ‘Ha old loser version of myself, look at how cool I am now.’” This theory sparked mixed reactions. Some fans agreed, while others felt it was a stretch. There were even suggestions that Beth might represent Sheridan’s idealized persona.

Jefferson White as Jimmy in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Networks)

Whether or not this theory holds up, it’s an interesting way to reframe the characters, especially as 'Yellowstone' expands into the spinoff '6666'. It could give fans a new perspective on Travis, Jimmy, and how they reflect Sheridan’s own life. For now, fans can revisit their favorite moments with the Dutton family or explore the upcoming projects in the 'Yellowstone' universe. Keep an eye out for how these theories play out in future episodes.