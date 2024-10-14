'They're perfect': Farrah Abraham defends 'injectionist' after backlash over her cosmetic procedure

'Teen Mom' alum Farrah Abraham recently had Botox

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: Former 'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham has undergone a shocking transformation throughout the year, embracing an array of cosmetic procedures that have redefined her appearance. The reality icon often candidly shares her plastic surgery journey on her social media videos. Farrah had a breast augmentation, rhinoplasty and chin implant, permanent lip fillers, butt injections and a liquid facelift. However, the reality star later had the chin implant dissolved. Meanwhile, the MTV show star's latest procedure has ignited a firestorm of criticism, drawing sharp reactions from social media users.

The reality star recently got Botox, lip and cheek fillers as well as rejuvenate collagen and her injectionists received brutal backlash from her followers. Farrah's followers slammed them for overdoing her lips. However, Farrah defended them and called them 'perfect' and 'world-renowned' claiming that they are amazing at using their tools.

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham (Instagram/@farrahabraham)

Farrah Abraham reflects on getting PDO threads

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham recently got PDO threads and documented her procedure on social media. She claimed that she had the work done only on her cheek and jaw. She clarified that she didn't have the PDO threads on her forehead this time.

She further explained, "One does not have to be a licensed beautician to guess where she’d had work done. In the GIF below, you can kind of tell. I love it!" She added, "I feel like I am ready... to get back to work!" However, Farrah described her look as "snatched" and suggested her female followers to save their looks with injections and PDO threads.

Farrah Abraham reflects on getting PDO threads (Instagram/@farrahabraham)

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham survived cervical cancer

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham has recently candidly revealed that she had cervical cancer. In the video shared on her Instagram Stories, Farrah was in Obstetrics and gynecology with her daughter and claimed, "Oh my gosh OBGYN has changed so much. I didn't know that people started getting pap [smear]s at twenty-one."

She added, "What else did I learn?... You can go for a pap every two or three years or even five years when you're in your thirties." Farrah further noted, "But yeah, paps start at twenty-one now. Oh my gosh - me being sixteen and pregnant teen mom and then I had cervical cancer." However, she didn't reveal further details of the disease.

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham survived cervical cancer (YouTube/@FarrahAbraham)

What does 'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham do?

Farrah Abraham has multiple sources of income after she made her MTV show debut with 'Teen Mom'. The reality star starred in the multiple spin-offs of 'Teen Mom' until she was fired from the MTV show for her adult film industry debut. However, after losing the MTV gig, Farrah went on to appear on shows including, 'Celebrity Big Brother', 'Couples Therapy', 'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition' and 'Ex on the Beach'.

She is also an entrepreneur and owns multiple business ventures including, a children's boutique and a furniture store in Austin, Texas. Sadly, Farrah's frozen yogurt shop was recently closed. She is also a singer and released a debut studio album followed by a memoir, both titled My Teenage Dream Ended, in 2012. She also hosts podcasts and earns huge cash from her social media platforms.