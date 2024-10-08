There’s more to that fake movie in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 than you think

The movie adaptation to Oliver, Charles and Mabel's podcast in 'Only Murders in the Building' sets a big example in today's competitive world

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 makes a bizarre move that has left everyone puzzled. In this season, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) are approached by a production house, that wants to adapt the podcast into a movie. Though Mabel is initially reluctant, the trio ends up signing the contract. Bev Melon (played by Molly Shannon), the producer of the film, is now all over the trio's lives, interfering in every way she can.

Hollywood actors Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria are aboard the project to play Oliver, Charles and Mabel respectively. The actors are dedicated, and not only prepared to play the roles with perfection but also want to help the trio solve the murder. The real twist here? The production house we’re talking about is Paramount+. But why is that such a big deal, you might wonder?

Hulu show makes a rare move of promoting its competitor

Martin Short, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Self-promotion is a common thing in Hollywood movies and shows. You must have often noticed how movies featured within shows are from the same studio. However, 'Only Murders in the Building' makes an exception by promoting Paramount+, even though the show is produced by Disney-owned Hulu and 20th Television.

The season's premiere episode even takes us to the iconic Paramount lot, where Charles, Oliver, and Mabel wander through backlot streets and chat by the famous Paramount arches. It’s a bold move considering Disney owns several studios but ends up promoting a competitor.

Well, it turns out the show's writers were working from the Paramount lot, brainstorming Season 4's storyline when they came up with the idea of Paramount pursuing a movie based on podcast. The idea stuck, and instead of the usual Disney synergy, Paramount got a rare spotlight in the script, as per a report by Deadline.

Why did Disney agree to integrate Paramount+ in 'OMITB' script?

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Showrunner John Hoffman’s agreed to keep Paramount in the mix and there was no corporate pushback, reports Deadline. Now this bizarre collaboration actually feels like a refreshing break from the typical Hollywood machinery, where creativity takes the wheel for once.

Moreover, this season adds immense flavors of the classic Hollywood feel, laying out the perfect setting for Oliver and Charles to venture into LA. However, it remains intriguing if this film finally materializes in the show.

A fresh episode of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 arrives every Tuesday on Hulu and Disney+