The one problem ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 can’t seem to shake off

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 has a great whodunit plot but one thing in Episode 6 has left us annoyed

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: We love 'Only Murders in the Building', we sure do! The murder mystery show genuinely knows how to keep fans hooked till the very end. What makes this show even more compelling is the unique and unexpected pairing of its lead actors, despite a significant age difference. Their stellar performances blended with comic relief have made this show a fan favorite.

Season 4, in particular, has been thrilling as the podcaster trio delves into the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who worked as Charles's (Steve Martin) body double. The stakes couldn't be higher as the trio ends up realizing that their own life might be at risk. While the ongoing season has bowled us over, there's one annoying factor that should have been avoided.

Coincidences in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 are frustrating and unconvincing

Catherine Cohen and Siena Werber in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

Season 4 was off to a great start until it introduced a series of coincidences all at once. Episode 6 reveals that the Hollywood crew has a deep connection with the Westies. As bizarre as it may sound the Brother Sisters—Trina (Catherine Cohen) and Tawny (Siena Werber), along with Dudenoff (Griffin Dunne), Vince Fish (Richard Kind), and Rudy Thurber (Kumail Nanjiani)—are all connected in a way nobody had anticipated.

While watching the student film of Trina and Tawny, the podcaster trio is astonished to see Vince Fish's appearance. They decide to confront him about his alleged connection with the Hollywood sisters which unravels a whole new twist.

It turns out that Dudenoff was Trina and Tawny's professor. The Brother Sisters held high regard, as he recognized their talent when no one else did. They lost touch with him three years ago, and out of concern for his lack of communication, they decided to visit his apartment to check on him. Vince just happened to make an appearance in their student film years ago.

Firstly, the whole Westies and Hollywood connection seems too convenient for the creators of the show. And wait, there's more! The sisters visited Dudenoff's apartment to check on him, on the night Sazz was murdered. Although a shot was fired from his apartment, the sisters maintain their innocence. And here's another bizarre thing—The sisters wanted to make a movie on the podcast because they hoped to reconnect with their professor in Arconia. While it’s possible that Dudenoff and the Brother Sisters knew each other, having Vince Fish in their film comes across as a forced coincidence.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 needs to be more subtle

Richard Kind in a still frrom 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

The unfolding of the drama and suspense can get on the viewer's nerves at times. Beyond the coincidences, we can't yet understand why Tawny and Trina never brought up their connection to Arconia before. If they are truly innocent as they claim to be, this should have been a good conversation starter with the trio, especially since Mabel (Selena Gomez) was initially reluctant to sign the movie deal.

All the residents of the building are also aware of the movie being made and yet the Westies never happened to mention it. It would have been great if these coincidences and connections were subtly brought into the narrative instead of bombarding us with them without being convincing enough.

