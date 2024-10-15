'The Voice': Why Snoop Dogg's decision to pick Eliza Pryor could come back to haunt him

'The Voice' star Eliza Pryor delivered an ambitious rendition of 'Linger' by 'The Cranberries', but her vocal struggles overshadowed the song's potential

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg welcomed a new talent to his roster, but this decision might not be the game-changer he expected. Eliza Pryor took the stage with an ambitious rendition of 'Linger' by 'The Cranberries', but her performance was marred by vocal struggles that overshadowed the song's potential.

From the moment she began, it was clear that Eliza's voice lacked stability, with noticeable pitch issues that made it difficult for listeners to engage with her interpretation of the beloved classic fully. Her breath control faltered, with audible gasps disrupting the flow of the song and pulling focus away from the emotional depth she aimed to deliver. Eliza's phrasing felt somewhat flat, failing to capture the essence of the original and leaving her performance lacking the dynamic quality that can turn a good rendition into a great one. Furthermore, her vocal range appeared limited, with moments lacking the strength and richness necessary to resonate. It was evident that she would require substantial guidance to unlock her true potential and refine her artistry.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg picked Eliza Pryor (@nbc)

Why didn't Michael Buble and Gwen Stefani turn for Eliza Pryor?

Both Michael Buble and Gwen Stefani seemed to recognize the uphill battle Eliza faced, opting not to turn their chairs in what felt like a collective acknowledgment of her current limitations. They likely recognized the hard work ahead and opted to reserve their mentorship for artists with a more polished sound.

In contrast, Snoop was the only coach to take a chance on her, believing there was a spark worth nurturing. As he welcomed Eliza to his team, one couldn't help but wonder if he saw something others missed or if he simply felt the thrill of a challenge ahead.

'The Voice' Season 26 star Eliza Pryor currently lives in Los Angeles with her father (@nbc)

'The Voice' contestant Eliza Pryor is a Netflix star

Before appearing on 'The Voice' Season 26, Eliza Pryor starred in the Netflix show, ' Team Kaylie'. Originally from Dallas, she currently lives in Los Angeles with her father. Eliza made her acting debut at age 10 with 'Spinning Man'. She later starred in Netflix's 'Alexa & Katie', Disney's 'Raven's Home,' and Apple TV+'s 'Truth Be Told'.

Eliza isn’t just a talented actress; she’s also an aspiring singer. In 2018, she joined the music group Acapop, which propelled her into the spotlight. Now, as she embraces her newfound fame, Eliza is eager to savor the joys of a typical high school life, looking forward to experiences like prom and singing with her school's Cappella group.

'The Voice' contestant Eliza Pryor has starred in the Netflix show ' Team Kaylie' (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC.