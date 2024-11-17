‘The Voice’ Top 8 predictions: Here are the teams set to face off in Knockouts Part 3

'The Voice' Season 26 will air Knockouts Part 3 on Monday, November 18, 2024

With 'The Voice' heating up, it's the perfect time to place your early bets on which contestants will secure a spot in the prestigious Top 8. According to various speculations on Reddit, the frontrunners on Team Snoop are Austyns and Aliyah. Both of these vocalists have performed flawlessly so far and have caught the eyes of both the judges and the audience. Austyns' voice is rich with soul, while Aliyah's style is unusual and distinctive. These qualities will help them distinguish themselves from their peers.

On Team Reba, the strongest contenders are likely to be Danny and Adam. Both excel in vocals and versatility, making them fan favorites. Danny's powerful delivery and Adam's emotional performances set them apart, making them stand out in the Reba team’s lineup. Among all of Team Gwen's contestants, two stand out: Jose and Sydney. Both singers have left the audience in awe with their powerful vocals and soaring delivery. From the smooth-soulful voice of Jose to the dynamic vocal range of Sydney, both singers merit a spot on the front line.

Sofronio and Shye are holding their own on Team Michael. Sofronio brings a fresh, modern sound, while Shye adds depth to his performances. These unique qualities make them standout performers on the team. Both have thus far proved to be capable of delving deep into the music and connecting well with their audience. Realistically, speaking, Christina of Team Snoop, Katie of Team Reba, and Jake of Team Gwen will likely face a tougher challenge in the upcoming rounds. Although all three have delivered strong performances, only two are likely to make it to the Top 8. The competition is certainly fierce, and with so many talented performers still in the race, it will come down to how well each contestant can deliver in the upcoming rounds.

When is 'The Knockouts' Part 3 on 'The Voice' Season 26?

'The Voice' Season 26 goes into The Knockouts Part 3, set to air on Monday, November 18, 2024. The Knockouts, where the coaches match up three artists to sing solo against each other, is set to be one of the most intense and exciting yet. Each coach will choose one winner from their performers to advance to the next round.

The coaches will also be allowed to use one steal and one save in this round, bringing back or keeping the artist they want to continue with. Of course, the stakes will be even higher with mega mentors Sting and Jennifer Hudson on hand to help prepare the artists for the challenge ahead. As the Knockouts continue to heat up, it's anyone's guess which of the artists will make it through to the next stage in the competition.

What happened on 'The Voice' knockouts Part 2?

In 'The Voice' Season 26, Episode 13 titled 'The Knockouts Part 2,' the competition heated up as the coaches arranged their respective teams into trio matchups for the next round. In this round, artists performed solo, with each coach selecting one artist from their trio to advance as the winner.

Reba McEntire then stole Edward Preble from Team Bublé after Michael Bublé chose Shye as the winner of their knockout. Other standout moments included Gwen Stefani

picking Gabrielle Zabosky from her team, and Reba's Katie O performing her own song, 'Turn on the Radio,' to win her knockout. Paul was eliminated from Team Bublé, while Frankie Torres and Tate Renner were eliminated from Team Reba during the knockout rounds.

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.