J Paul bids farewell as Reba McEntire steals 'overrated' Edward Preble in ‘The Voice’ knockouts

Reba McEntire saves Edward Preble over J Paul in one-sided 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts

One of the most diverse vocal groups in 'The Voice' history is featured in Season 26, resulting in some truly intriguing knockouts. Perhaps the most illustrative of the show's unconventional vocal pairings was the Team Bublé Knockout in the 13th episode of the season, where Michael Bublé paired 17-year-old Shye, 19-year-old Edward Preble, and 38-year-old J.Paul in a three-way competition for a playoff berth.

Shye can turn well-known tunes into something completely different with her powerful, deep voice. From thunderous bass notes to soaring sopranos, J. Paul showcases his impressive vocal range and mastery of tone. Edward, on the other hand, is a time capsule of a bygone era, determined as a youngster to preserve the classic midcentury crooner sound and style. Based on prior performances, it appeared like the choice would be between J.Paul and Shye, but this is reality television—anything can happen!

Team Michael offered a range like never before in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@shyezee)

Edward Prebble's old classic renditions feel stagnant on 'The Voice' Season 26

Edward took the mic first and delivered a beautiful version of a Frank Sinatra classic. Even if we enjoy the youthful, traditional crooner, did he introduce us to anything new? Is there anything unique or even different? We're not sure.

It would be an understatement to suggest that Edward's debut on 'The Voice' is a ploy. He has outlasted some truly talented musicians, and it makes perfect sense to have a performer who loves the Great American Songbook during a season when Michael Bublé serves as a coach.

Despite his extensive knowledge of the Great American Songbook, Edward's choice to perform 'Send in the Clowns' is completely perplexing. Taking up the Frank Sinatra rendition of the Broadway classic is his chance to inform the younger generation about great songs. But this game isn't about that. 'The Voice' is the name of it. Unfortunately, Edward wasn't quite in sync with the energy and pace of his competition.

Edward Preble failed to match up to his competition in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@therealedwardpreble)

J.Paul embodied 'The Voice'

After Edward, J. Paul took the stage, showcasing a wide vocal range, diverse techniques, and a voice as rich and soulful as Seal's. He performed 'Kiss From a Rose' by Seal, and compared to the original, his voice was notably cleaner and more refined.

The roughness and edge that would have made his interpretation seem more delicate were absent from J. Paul's performance. We find out that J. Paul was singing this song for his husband, who also happens to be the executive producer of his first album. This fact raises whether J. Paul really needs this platform. Regardless, Jennifer Hudson praised his remarkable singing ability, referring to it simply as "the voice."

J.Paul shone during 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@shyezee)

Shye proved to be 'The Voice' Season 26 coaches' favorite

Even if Katy Perry's hit song wasn't the right fit for her, 17-year-old Shye's low vocals were a true highlight, capping off the evening. While her singing has certainly improved, we didn’t expect her to be eliminated, especially given how coaches are so smitten with her.

At just seventeen years old, Shye performed Katy Perry's 'The One That Got Away.' She connects the music to her memories of her mother, which gives her an emotional connection to it. Shye was able to use her voice in a uniquely powerful way, thanks to the emotional connection she felt to the song. Her performance was remarkably mature for someone her age. Although the song didn't highlight Shye's vocal range and depth, this performance gave her the chance to show off her gentler side. According to Michael, Shye had won this round.

Shye was saved during 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@shyezee)

Reba McEntire wastes her 'The Voice' Season 26 steal on old soul Edward Preble

'The Voice' still needs steals and saves, and this episode hasn't had one—until now! Reba McEntire, the current 'The Voice' queen, used her only steal of the Knockouts to keep Edward in the game, which is arguably the most strange and startling move to date.

The nice youngster with an old soul is still there, but J.Paul, who truly deserved to win this round, is gone. In every unexpected way, this episode has been nothing short of astonishing.

Reba McEntire steals Edward Preble from Team Buble in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@therealedwardpreble/@reba)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.