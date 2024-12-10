'The Voice' Season 26 finals: Sydney Sterlace's 'horrible' song choice might cost her winning chance

'The Voice' Season 26 finalist Sydney Sterlace has gradually become one of the standout performers from Team Gwen and was speculated to win the singing competition. She flawlessly showcased her exceptional talent throughout the season and grabbed a spot in the finals. However, the 16-year-old pop star's one disastrous song choice has jeopardized her chance at winning the NBC show.

However, she performed Gracie Abrams' 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' and Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars' which were terrible picks that ultimately landed her in trouble. Sydney's first performance was a disaster with a series of pitch issues. She notably failed to nail Gracie's cover despite having great falsetto and vocal range. She picked a terrible song that missed the mark, doing injustice to the full range of her voice.

The song failed to flaunt her potential and immense talent and the performance fell flat. The lackluster song also completely failed to flaunt the true depth and versatility of her vocal range. Additionally, the NBC show's coaches also noticed the pitch issues but avoided the criticism by commenting on her stunning look.

'The Voice' Season 26 finalist Sydney Sterlace's vocals dubbed as 'angelic'

'The Voice' Season 26 finalist Sydney Sterlace improved her vocals in her second performance of the night. However, the NBC show coaches also recognized the improvement and complimented her talent. Reba McEntire told Sydney that a lot of young people will be looking up to her. Sydney has been an inspiration for many and Reba hoped that she would use her powerful voice to be a good example for others.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani called her voice "angelic" and reminded the teenager how proud she was of her. She further noted that the aspiring singer is "fulfilling my dream" and has enjoyed watching the youngster "grow before my eyes."

'The Voice' Season 26 finalist Sydney Sterlace pens a letter to music

'The Voice' Season 26 finalist Sydney Sterlace was asked to write a letter to music to reflect on her journey and life. Sydney wrote a letter dedicated to music and her younger sisters joined her on stage and expressed how inspired they were by her. Sydney has become a rising star and has a long way to go.

She has the potential to become a successful singer with her composed and soulful vocals. Sydney's coach, Gwen Stefani, also had high hopes that Sydney that she could meet her expectations and mesmerize the audience with her performance. Sadly, her final performance was not up to the mark.

