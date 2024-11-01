'The Voice' contestant Christina Eagles had a childhood like no other, marked by profound loss

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 has showcased many incredible talents, but one contestant has captivated audiences and even got Snoop Dogg grooving to her vocals. Christina Eagles is a rising star and a potential contender for the coveted trophy in this singing competition. She recently advanced to the next round after winning a Knockout battle against Gail Bliss. While Christina exudes a positive outlook on life, her past is marked by struggles that have shaped her journey.

Christina's path to 'The Voice' began with a single chair turn from Coach Snoop. Since her debut in the competition, she has displayed remarkable resilience. Tragically, Christina's teenage father lost his life in a car crash just before she was born. This heartbreak continued when her mother died in a fatal accident when Christina was just one year old. Raised by her maternal grandparents, whom she affectionately refers to as “Mom and Dad,” Christina views her uncles as brothers.

Although she was too young to remember her parents, navigating the grief of losing them before she could form any memories has been a difficult journey. Through it all, her music has provided solace amidst the noise, allowing her to maintain a positive perspective as she pursues her musical dreams.

'The Voice' star Christina Eagles and her brother Daniel perform at local bars together

'The Voice' contestant Christina Eagles has had a passion for music since childhood. Growing up in a household rich with melodies, she began singing as soon as she could speak. Her mother fondly recalls Christina running up on stage at church to grab the mic and share her voice. This love for music also influenced her older brother, Daniel Eagles, who shares a similar passion. The Eagle siblings dedicate two to three days a week to honing their craft by performing at local bars in their small town. While their musical aspirations may differ, they both cherish the opportunity to perform together as a dynamic duo.

'The Voice' star Christina Eagles blends her music with her strong devotion to faith

Christina Eagles's life is deeply rooted in her faith, with her Instagram posts often serving as tributes to her spirituality. Following her family's tragedy, Christina has found solace and peace in her beliefs. She frequently harmonizes with friends, singing worship songs that reflect their shared devotion. In December 2023, Christina showcased her heartfelt connection to her faith during a performance, posting a snippet of her ethereal rendition on Instagram with the caption, "JESUS WE LOVE YOU."

'The Voice' contestant Christina Eagles’s voice is a force of nature

After the battle round against Gail, the judges seized the moment to express their admiration for both contestants' vocals. Coach Reba McEntire especially praised Christina, saying, “Christina, you're a force of nature, your vocal was just really up there.” It’s clear that Christina is a strong contender in the competition, with her roots firmly planted in the Western aesthetic. During her Blind Auditions, she wowed all the judges with her powerful rendition of 'Wildflowers & Wild Horses' by Lainey Wilson. Christina's voice truly stands out, showcasing her impressive experience and talent.

