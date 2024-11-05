'The Voice' contestant Adam Buchanan has a healing power that's absolutely sonic

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Adam Buchanan emerged victorious in a battle round against Kevin James Graham

SUNSHINE COAST, QUEENSLAND: 'The Voice' Season 26 has introduced a host of fresh talents, all competing for the coveted trophy. Among these remarkable contenders, Adam Buchanan stands out with his belief in the healing power of sound. Earlier this week, Adam emerged victorious in a battle round against Kevin James Graham, thanks to his incredible vocal prowess. Adam describes himself as a multi-instrumentalist and sound therapist, offering a distinctive musical approach that sees music as both art and therapy. His compositions span various genres, with a focus on orchestral arrangements, world music, spiritual themes, and synth waves.

In addition to his performances, he shares his expertise on InsightTimer, guiding subscribers on how music can improve sleep, enhance mental well-being, boost productivity, and promote spiritual health. With over 15 years of experience, Adam's musical journey began in indie synth-wave and folk-rock bands, and he has also worked as a DJ. His portfolio expands to include film and game composition, blending his passion for sound and graphic design. His work in indie game composition reflects his diverse artistic background. In addition to music, Adam offers guided meditations on topics such as pain management, mental health, and well-being. His blog explores themes like opening the third eye and adopting Buddhist principles for mindfulness and meditation. Adam’s creative work is deeply intertwined with his spiritual inclinations, often reflecting the path of the Buddha, aligning music, meditation, and healing.

'The Voice' season 26 contestant Adam Buchanan's sound baths guide listeners on a shamanic journey

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Adam Buchanan offers yoga sessions infused with guided meditations that invite participants on profound shamanic journeys. These meditations are designed to shift consciousness, fostering self-reflection, visualization, mindfulness, and enhanced body awareness. Participants are led into serene mental spaces like the tranquil depths of the ocean evoking feelings of peace, calm, and inner nurturing.

Throughout his career, Adam has facilitated numerous sound baths using crystal bowls, renowned for their powerful vibrational healing properties. His sound therapy also incorporates heart songs, blending mantras and kirtan with a unique folk-inspired flair. Adam has shared his talents at various festivals, including the Noosa Yoga and Wellness Festival, the Conscious Life Festival, and many others.

Adam Buchanan’s unique bubbling technique keeps his voice in top shape

Adam Buchanan possesses an incredible voice with remarkable vocal prowess. What sets him apart even further is his unique approach to maintaining vocal control which involves straw bubbling. This specialized technique, taught to him by his mentor Kath Williams, plays a key role in his daily routine.

Before starting his day, Adam practices straw bubbling, which helps keep his notes steady and strengthens his diaphragm control. This technique minimizes any quivering in his voice, ensuring consistency. The process involves blowing into a straw placed in a container of water, creating resistance. This resistance forces his vocal muscles to work harder, improving endurance and allowing him to sustain notes effortlessly, even when not actively singing.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Adam Buchanan creates music as an extension of art

Adam Buchanan’s social media offers a glimpse into his creative process, showcasing how he crafts sound baths using musical tools. His mantra-inspired folk music seamlessly blends English and non-English languages, ethnic traditions with contemporary styles, and fluid movement with peaceful surrender.

While Adam is a talented guitarist, his expertise extends beyond the guitar to instruments such as crystal bowls, Handpan, flute, synthesizer, didgeridoo, harmonium, drums, and more. He frequently shares videos of mantra chanting, accompanied by motivational captions, further connecting music with mindfulness. Adam’s approach to music feels raw and rooted, making his work an authentic extension of art.

