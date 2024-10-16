Cozy Len brings something to 'The Voice' the show has been sorely lacking...pregnancies

From managing a barbershop to commanding a nine-piece party band, Cozy Len admits that, at 43, this is his final chance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Cozy Len, a 43-year-old Baton Rouge native, left his job as a barber to pursue music full-time. With the caliber of his Blind audition in 'The Voice' Season 26, this was a wise decision.

Cozy's performance showcased his impressive talent and range, leaving a mark on Reba McEntire's mood. He is ready to bring the party, having formed a rap group in his teens before transitioning into the music scene.

After facing financial challenges and obtaining his barber’s license, he closed his shop in 2021 to fully commit to his musical ambitions. Now, he tours with a "party band" and describes this opportunity as "my last shot," tearfully expressing his determination.

Many older contestants struggle to connect with contemporary audiences, but Cozy's beautiful voice felt more suited for a cruise than a modern stage.

Gwen Stefani challenges fellow 'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire for Cozy Len

If only Cozy's Season 26 Blind Audition had shown sooner on 'The Voice', he might have turned even more chairs. The Louisiana artist's lovely R&B sound earned him a two-chair turn late in the game, prompting praises from all four coaches.

However, Gwen Stefani chose to show off her fierce side. She jokingly challenged Reba, "You wanna fight with me?!" as Cozy arbitrated a humorous argument about which Coach would win him as their reward.

As he considered which squad to join, Cozy's calm stage presence ensured that no one had to be scratched. He joked, "I don’t wanna see ladies fight!" after performing the 1990s R&B hit 'I'll Make Love to You' by Boyz II Men in a heartfelt Blind Audition.

Everyone praised Cozy's confident performance and silky soft voice.

Before Reba made her late chair turn, Gwen assumed she would have Cozy Len to herself. Despite the Queen of Country's best efforts, Gwen ultimately secured another gifted artist.

Cozy Len made 'The Voice' coach Michael Buble think of having 5th baby with wife

For Cozy, who has led a nine-piece party band and previously owned a barbershop, this moment is critical at 43. His rendition of 'I’ll Make Love to You' managed to turn heads, including that of Michael Bublé, who humorously remarked that he wished his wife were there to "get them in the mood" for a potential fifth child!

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Cozy Len hit Silver Jubilee in his music career

Cozy is a classically trained musician with over 25 years of expertise in songwriting, production, and live performances. He has a distinctive, appealing voice with a broad spectrum of aptitude and versatility in a variety of genres, including pop, R&B, soul, and Christian praise, thanks to his vocal and piano abilities.

In addition to performing alone, Cozy is the lead musician for his band, CLX, or The Cozy Len Xperience. As its name implies, CLX is more than simply a mobile band that can be customized; it is a whole XPERIENCE that plays for private, corporate, and wedding occasions.

Now that Cozy Len is formally a member of Team Gwen, can he persevere? Watch 'The Voice' on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC to find out every week throughout Season 26. Additionally, every episode is posted on Peacock the following day!