'The Masked Singer’: Who was the Woodpecker? Nick Cannon gets it spot on

'The Masked Singer’ star Marsai Martin revealed that being behind the mask gave her a sense of freedom and excitement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: During Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer,' the Woodpecker mask finally revealed actress and producer Marsai Martin! Marsai is best known for her role as Diane on 'Black-ish,' but what many may not realize is that she is also the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history. Marsai captivated both the crowd and the judges with her breathtaking voice and commanding stage presence as the Woodpecker.

Throughout the season, fans and judges speculated wildly about who could be behind the mask. However, Nick Cannon boldly asserted early on that Marsai Martin was the one. To his delight, Nick's guess was correct, and the moment Marsai removed her mask for everyone to see was truly thrilling. Of course, the Woodpecker costume provided hints for the fans, and the character’s feisty personality further suggested it could be Marsai. These clues, referenced throughout the show, highlighted her achievements in the entertainment industry.

Marsai Martin calls 'The Masked Singer' experience 'cool'

Marsai Martin expressed her appreciation for the anonymity of the experience, describing it as 'cool' in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She felt a sense of freedom from the expectations tied to her name, allowing her to be simply an instrument for the art of entertainment.



Marsai shared that behind the mask, she experienced a unique sense of freedom and excitement. She stated, “But I think being on The Masked Singer, it's just given me a platform to do all of those things, but just behind the mask and with people not knowing who you are and the curiosity of who is Woodpecker. So I think being able to do that in that aspect is really cool."

'The Masked Singer’ star Marsai Martin is the youngest Disney producer

Marsai Martin made history as the youngest producer working with Disney. Her talent is evident, as she excels both behind and in front of the camera. Marsai gained recognition in Black-ish, but she has always aspired to do more than just act; she is passionate about storytelling and creating her projects

Now that she has received the green light from Disney, Marsai will be collaborating on her original series, Saturdays, for the Disney Channel. Uniquely, this positions her as one of the youngest creative minds behind a major Disney show. As a producer, Marsai has the opportunity to shape the stories that young viewers will experience, demonstrating that age is no barrier to pursuing big dreams.