The truth behind ‘Love During Lockup’ star Shonta Ashley’s sabotage of her sibling

One of the stars of 'Love During Lockup' was previously involved in a family dispute that sparked considerable attention from fans. Long before her rise to reality TV fame, Shonta Ashley accused her brother of stealing $5,000 from her, a claim that created a major rift in their relationship.

The took place when Shonta found a huge sum of cash missing from her house. Frustrated and desperate for answers, she began questioning those closest to her. Her brother, who had been at her place right before the money went missing, became her primary suspect. Shonta grew suspicious of his innocence and openly accused him, believing he may have taken the money due to past disagreements or financial struggles. However, to this date, the truth behind the theft remains unknown. She never found concrete evidence to prove her brother's involvement, and he denied all allegations. Over time, things got tough for the family. Her brother felt hurt because she didn't trust him. Although Shonta has since moved on, the accusation of theft still lingers, affecting her family dynamics.

Are Shonta Ashley and True still together?

Shonta Ashley and True, stars of 'Love During Lockup', appear to be doing well together. Despite the numerous ups and downs they’ve faced on the show, the couple has worked through their issues and is now planning their future together. True and Shonta are getting engaged, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter in their relationship. This signifies that they’ve moved past the previous drama and are now focused on building their future together.



Fans have been watching how the couple deals with their communication problems. They have faced a lot, from True being in jail to trust issues and family fights. For now, the couple appears to be in a better place, both focused on their shared goals and building strong foundations for the future.

What happened to Shonta Ashley’s twins?

Shonta Ashley recently shared a tough moment from her time on the show. She revealed that she was pregnant with twins but tragically miscarried in a heartbreaking event. She has previously revealed how much she was looking forward to expanding her family, and the news of the pregnancy brought her joy in what had otherwise been a challenging time.

However, after the strain of her relationship with True and other personal struggles, she tragically lost her twins. Shonta was impacted by her miscarriage. She shared her feelings on social media and the show. Even while trying to stay strong for her other kids, she opened up about her pain.

