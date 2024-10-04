'Life After Lockup' stars Robert and Tennie Long's big fight could spell trouble for their marriage

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 couple Robert Long's mother jeopardizes his marriage with Tennie

YUKON, OKLAHOMA: We TV's 'Life After Lockup' Season 7 will document Robert Long's new life after he served 18 years of his sentence. However, the new journey seemed to bring new challenges for both Rob and his wife Tennie. The couple remained in contact through the phone and allowed Rob to watch his family through cameras that were set up in the house.

However, Rob and Tennie faced new challenges and their secrets have been revealed as the duo moved in together. The trailer of the upcoming season teased a slew of heated fights between the duo and one of their feud went explosive. Rob was furious over Tennie after she yelled at him. He complained, "The disrespect, that scares me."

However, things got worse when Tennie slammed Rob for backing up his mother, Kate. She shouted at her mother-in-law, and then the duo started publicly fighting. The trailer ended with Rob's scream hinting he has been physically assaulted by Tennie. However, the couple seemed to be happily moved forward from their heated confrontation and also recently shared photos with a caption, "Love wins."

Robert Long started his new life after serving 18 years of sentence

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 star Robert Long was released from Oklahoma prison on March 3, 2024, after 18 years. He was thrilled to start a new life and admitted, "I'm free... I could fly right now if I had wings." Tennie Long has recently revealed that Rob is now focusing on his career and family.

She shared on her social media that Rob obtained a valid driver's license within a month after he returned home. Additionally, he has started his new job and bought a new car. He wanted to work at UPS Shipping and drive their trucks but he failed to grab a job at the place. Instead, he currently works at FedEx.

Robert Long's mother draws a wedge between him and Tennie Long

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 star Robert Long's mother Kate never liked Tennie Long and has always tried to stir drama between the duo. Tennie wanted to work on her relationship with her mother-in-law before Rob's return and she invited Kate for lunch. However, Kate didn't agree with Tennie and told her, "If you want us to be this happy painted picture we're not going to get that."

Tennie was left frustrated with Kate and claimed, "Rob's mom can be very manipulative," before asking producers to stop filming. Kate believes that Rob has left her behind to take care of Tennie and her kids. However, Tennie and Kate's disagreement leads to an explosive blowout during Rob's Welcome Home party.

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 will premiere on Friday, October 4, at 8 pm ET on We TV.