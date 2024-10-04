'Life After Lockup' star Zeruiah Marie has just one question for Troy Jones as his past reappears

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 stars Troy Jones and Zeruiah Marie struggles to live in together

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK: 'Life After Lockup' Season 7 stars Troy Jones and Zeruiah Marie's relationship has recently landed in jeopardy after multiple serious accusations, revelations, and misunderstandings. Troy was recently released from prison and is adjusting to life on the outside. In an effort to co-parent their daughter, Troll, he reconnected with his ex-girlfriend, Yona.

Zeruiah was left disappointed and hurt after finding out about Troy reconnecting with his ex. She was left furious and returned her wedding ring to Troy. She began to question their marriage, but Troy attempted to diffuse the situation. He assured Zeruiah that his meeting with his ex was solely about their daughter and that he hadn’t been unfaithful to her.

Zeruiah has been skeptical about Troy and Yona's relationship and has never trusted her partner. Meanwhile, the reality is that Zeruiah cheated on Troy when he was in prison. Yona brought up the drama about Zeruiah's cheating scandal during Troy's welcome party which led to a heated argument.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love After Lockup (@loveafterlockup_wetv)

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 star Troy Jones struggles to move in with Zeruiah Marie

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 star Troy Jones has recently served his sentence after he was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and attempt to robbery. After his release from prison, Troy moved into his girlfriend, Zeruiah Marie's home. However, the duo seemed to be struggling with the new living situation. In the We TV show trailer, Zeruiah argued with Troy as she couldn't find her belongings.

However, Troy insisted that he wanted his own space to avoid future arguments. The couple admitted that their life has been 'crazy as hell' after moving in together. Things became more chaotic when Zeruiah's sister, Zion, moved in with the couple. Troy complained about the living situation but Zeruiah didn't want to make her sister uncomfortable because she was taking care of her and her son, Asahel, when Troy was in jail.

Zeruiah Marie invites Troy Jones to work with her on 'Project HEAL' (Facebook/@WEtv)

Zeruiah Marie invites Troy Jones to work with her on 'Project HEAL'

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 star Zeruiah Marie has offered a job to Troy Jones at her nonprofit organization, 'Project HEAL'. Zeruiah is the Founder, Executive Director Healing Circle Facilitator MCHP, and CarePath Coach of the firm while Troy joined the NGO as a Director of Community Engagement.

The NGO provides free mental health therapeutic support to formerly rescued incarcerated individuals. Zeruiah founded the organization after Troy shared his feelings about his struggles with the things that he needed and the support after being released from prison. He was excited to start a new job but his employees weren't as welcoming as he expected.

Zeruiah Marie invites Troy Jones to work with her on 'Project HEAL' (Facebook/@WEtv)

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 will premiere on Friday, October 4, at 8 pm ET on We TV.