'Life After Lockup' 'snob' Melissa piles the pressure on Louie with extravagant demand

'Life After Lockup' star Melissa Picariello has demanded a 2-carat diamond ring from Louie Fojut

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY: 'Life After Lockup' is a spin-off series featuring couples from the 'Love After Lockup' franchise as they continue to nurture their love after prison release. With the new season of the spin-off approaching, many couples will return to the screens. One such couple is Melissa Picariello and Louie Fojut, who are both beloved and controversial on the show. It’s no secret that Melissa often comes off as a snob, as does her family, who tend to be nothing short of wicked toward Louie, a drug addict in recovery.

As the new season nears, it appears that Melissa has demanded a 2-carat diamond ring from her partner. A 2-carat diamond ring can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000. This raises the question of whether Louie, who served 10 years in prison for armed robbery and aggravated assault, can afford it. Interestingly, he seems to have some tricks up his sleeve to make his partner's dream come true. The reality TV star currently works as a fitness coach and regularly shares motivational videos focused on recovery as a recovery specialist. Moreover, he is juggling multiple jobs to secure the ultimate engagement present. Whether Louie can fulfill Melissa's request will be revealed in the upcoming season.

Is Melissa being too demanding by pressuring Louie for a 2-carat ring

There is no doubt that Melissa has high expectations for her relationship with Louie, often treating it like a high school fantasy where Louie plays the role of the jock. One memorable moment was when she dressed up in a cheerleader costume and cheered for him with pom-poms. Louie has confronted her about this behavior, questioning whether she genuinely loves him or is simply fulfilling her fantasy.

Despite his troubled past, Louie puts in significant effort to maintain a cordial relationship with Melissa. He often takes her out to eat and goes on beach trips. However, it seems that Melissa is consistently falling short of reciprocating his efforts. Notably, Louie's mother, Donna, disapproves of his relationship with Melissa, yet he remains committed to her. Considering that Louie is a recovering drug addict and only a fitness coach with a modest income, Melissa's demand for a two-carat diamond ring may be unrealistic.

Does Melissa have a job?

With Melissa's demands and expectations always skyrocketing, one pressing question arises: Does she work? According to her Instagram, the reality TV star has been employed by the United States Postal Service for the past seven years. Additionally, she has a Cameo account where she charges $25 for custom video messages. In these videos, she offers a personalized touch by including "inside jokes, sharing words of wisdom, or incorporating signature catchphrases." However, it remains unclear if Melissa has multiple jobs.

Louie wishes Melissa was more 'affectionate' in 'Life After Lockup' trailer

The new season of 'Life After Lockup' is nearing its release, and some significant sneak peeks of Melissa and Louie have come forward. In the explosive trailer, physical fights, heated arguments, and intimate moments take center stage. However, it seems that Melissa and Louie's bond has worsened.

Louie is seen asking Melissa to be "more affectionate" towards him, but it's unclear how their conversation ended. Later, Melissa is shown talking to a friend, who questions whether she has seen the videos, though it's unclear what these videos entail. In the next moment, Melissa throws something at Louie, smacking him in the head.

'Life After Lockup' premieres on October 4th at 8 PM ET