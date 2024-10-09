The Truth About Driggs: Everything you need to know about 'Bad Monkey's real star

The monkey featured in 'Bad Monkey' has appeared in numerous projects, and we’re sure you’ve seen at least one of them by now

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Meet Driggs, the charming capuchin monkey from Apple TV+'s 'Bad Monkey'. This little guy has quite the history in Hollywood, leaving many curious about his past roles. There’s a suggestion that he may have some connection to Johnny Depp from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films, but his new owner isn’t certain. The show doesn’t clarify this, but it’s clear that Driggs has an impressive resume.

As an experienced animal actor, Driggs adds a lot of personality and humor to 'Bad Monkey', making the show’s quirky moments even more fun. With its engaging storyline and stellar cast, 'Bad Monkey' has become a successful hit on Apple TV+. Although Driggs may not always be in the spotlight, his well-trained presence grabs everyone's attention, proving he’s a true Hollywood star.

Who plays the role of Driggs in 'Bad Monkey'?

Vince Vaughn stars in Bad Monkey, blending comedy and mystery in the Florida Keys (@appletv+)

Although Driggs is portrayed as a male monkey, he is played by a female monkey called Crystal. Crystal has been acting for over twenty years, starting with a small role in 'George of the Jungle' (1997) alongside Brendan Fraser. She has appeared in popular movies like 'American Pie' (1999), the 'Hangover' series, and all three 'Night at the Museum' films. Yes! It is that same monkey who we have already cherished and adored in the past!

On TV, Crystal has made memorable guest appearances in well-known sitcoms like 'Malcolm in the Middle' and 'Community'. Interestingly, 'Bad Monkey' suggests that Driggs was left behind after filming a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie, leading to his new adventures in the Bahamas. While parts of the franchise were indeed shot in the Bahamas, Crystal isn’t credited in any of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films. While Driggs' backstory may be fictional, Crystal's real-life acting accomplishments demonstrate her status as a seasoned star in Hollywood.

What other movies/shows has Crystal The Monkey starred in?

A still from 'Night At The Museum' (@20thcenturyfox/@kerrybrown)

Crystal has an impressive acting career mainly in films, but her few TV roles show her versatility. 'Bad Monkey ' marks her sixth television show, joining her credits that include 'Malcolm in the Middle', 'Community', 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Animal Practice', and 'I Know This Much is True'. Since leaving 'Community', Crystal has worked on 10 projects, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe short 'All Hail the King' (2014). Her lasting appeal shines through in her prominent role in 'Bad Monkey', where she is set to appear in nearly every episode.

How old is Crystal The Monkey?

A still from 'The Hangover Part II' (@netflix)

At 30 years old, Crystal, the famous capuchin from 'Bad Monkey', has outlived the average wild capuchin. These monkeys usually live between 15 to 25 years in the wild, according to the LA Zoo, which makes Crystal at least five years older than that. However, with good care, capuchins can live up to 40 years or more, so Crystal is still only about 75% of her potential lifespan.

As an experienced actor in TV and movies, Crystal’s lasting fame is comparable to Marcel, the beloved monkey from 'Friends', who was played by two different capuchins. Crystal’s impressive longevity has kept her in the public eye for many years. With talks of 'Bad Monkey' possibly returning for a Season 2—despite being originally labeled as a limited series—Crystal's legacy may continue to grow, making her one of the most iconic monkeys in show business that is, if she isn't already.

'Bad Monkey' trailer

All episodes of 'Bad Monkey' are available to stream on AppleTV+.