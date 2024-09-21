Luca Guadagnino’s thriller ‘After the Hunt’ casts iconic ‘Notting Hill’ star in major role

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Academy Award-winning director Luca Guadagnino is teaming up with Hollywood icon Julia Roberts for his upcoming thriller, 'After the Hunt'. Roberts, known for her iconic performances in films like 'Notting Hill', 'Erin Brockovich', and 'Pretty Woman', is set to play a crucial role in Guadagnino's highly anticipated project.

Guadagnino's collaboration with Roberts marks an exciting union of creative forces. The Italian director has made a name for himself with critically acclaimed films like 'Call Me By Your Name', 'A Bigger Splash', and 'Suspiria'. With Roberts on board, 'After the Hunt' promises to be a gripping and unforgettable cinematic experience.

What can we expect from 'After the Hunt'?

Luca Guadagnino is back in the thriller game with 'After the Hunt' following his chilling remake of 'Suspiria' in 2018. The expectations are sky-high for another tense and suspenseful adventure. Guadagnino's thrillers are known for delving into the complexities of human nature, exploring identity, desire, and the different layers of the human mind.

So, what can we expect from 'After the Hunt'? The title 'After the Hunt' sparks curiosity, highlighting a story that picks up where a life-altering event left off. Picture this: Julia Roberts's character is trapped in a web of secrets and lies, moving around in a dangerous world where tension builds with every step. Luca Guadagnino's direction, as seen in 'Suspiria', keeps viewers glued to their seats with its intense suspense. With Roberts leading, 'After the Hunt' might turn out to be just as expected.

Will 'After the Hunt' surpass Julia Robert's 'Leave The World Behind'?

The bar for Julia Robert's 'After the Hunt' is pretty high, thanks to her electrifying performance in Netflix's 'Leave the World Behind,' released in 2023. That apocalyptic thriller, directed by Sam Esmail, had us biting our nails with its intense cyberattack scenario, and Roberts nailed her role alongside Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la Herrold, and Kevin Bacon.

With 'Leave the World Behind' smashing Netflix records—121 million views in just three weeks—we're eagerly anticipating her next move. Can she replicate that magic in 'After the Hunt'? We'll have to watch the movie to find out!