The real reason why Dog the Bounty Hunter never uses a gun is actually quite sad

While most bounty hunters carry weapons in case they end up in tricky situations, Duane doesn't.

Duane Chapman became a household name when his bounty hunting skills aired on the A&E program 'Dog the Bounty Hunter.' Soon, he and his now late wife Beth Chapman bagged a spin-off series 'Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.' The pair also filmed together for another spin-off show titled 'Dog's Most Wanted.' While most bounty hunters carry weapons in case they end up in tricky situations, Duane doesn't. Why? Well, the reality star cannot carry a gun because he has a criminal record.

According to Nicki Swift, Duane was arrested by authorities in 1976 for the first-degree murder of a drug dealer named Jerry Oliver. The incident happened when Duane and his friends reached Oliver's house to buy some marijuana. While Duane was waiting outside in the car, one of his friends got involved in a fight with Oliver and shot him. Duane was sentenced to five years in prison, however, his good behavior had him out on parole just after 18 months.

As per The New York Times, Duane who is a convicted felon can never legally own a firearm due to a federal law banning gun ownership by felons, as reported by Reuters. There has been strong legal opposition to this ban, however, until it is lifted, the reality has to rely on just his might and intelligence to apprehend criminals.

Duane in fact is known for his fitness. During an interview with Muscle & Fitness, he once discussed the importance of the same in bounty hunting. He said, "You have got to be fit. You have got to be both fast on your feet and strong in your body. You must do that because it's the drugs you are battling, too. I have been shot twice and stabbed a few times. I have had a broken nose. All my crew has been hospitalized. I just had two black eyes and was in a knee and elbow brace."

During the interview, Duane also shed light on his workout routine. "I work out every other day at 24-Hour Fitness. I use free weights for bench pressing and a lot of machines for legs and the rest. I read Muscle & Fitness and use a combination of what Arnold and all the bigger guys [recommend]. I try to pull the parts that seem to match my body and use their repetitions or sets," he explained. Even at the age of 71, Duane focuses on being in good shape which is commendable.

Duane the 'Dog' Chapman at the Avalon Hollywood club September 24, 2008, in Hollywood California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frazer Harrison)

Interestingly, it was his stint in jail that inspired Duane to become a bounty hunter. He once shared, "When I was in prison, I became the warden's barber, so that meant all the guards were my friends. One guy went to break and run...and I jumped him and just — the guard was going to shoot him in the back. And as the guard walked up when I was on top of the inmate apprehending him...he said, 'Hook him up, bounty hunter.'" This incident changed his life.