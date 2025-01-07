Dog the Bounty Hunter shares last photo of Beth Chapman with their son Garry: "We weren't prepared..."

"I just had to watch the goodbye episode for my mom. Sometimes it sucks living such a public life," Garry wrote in an emotional post.

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Duane Chapman continued to mourn the loss of his beloved wife Beth with a tribute post on their youngest son Garry's 19th birthday. The reality star shared the last picture the mother and son duo posed for before Beth tragically passed away in June 2020 after battling throat cancer. “The last picture Garry Boy took w/ his Mother !!! Happy Birthday Son Love You Dad !!” he captioned the Instagram post.

(L) Garry and Beth Chapman family photo; (R) Beth Chapman at the SiriusXM Studios on April 24, 2015, in NYC. (Image Source: (L) Instagram| @duanedogchapman; (R) Getty Images| Photo by Ilya S. Savenok)

Chapman confessed in an exclusive with People in the same year that his children were 'barely' coming to terms with their mother's death. “Each one copes differently, there are a few that really barely make it,” the A&E network star said. “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first, you know, ’cause I love my mommy.’ So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mom did.’" “And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’ ” he added. “So I was like, ‘Oh my god, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first.’ “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garry Chapman (@garrychapman)

Garry, who is currently 23 years old, has finished his education and joined the police force. On Instagram, the young reality star has posted heartfelt tributes to his late mother. In one pinned post from November 2019, Garry shared short snippets from the show with the caption, "These past few years you have stressed to be strong now I know why you always told me to. You knew that one day soon I would need the strength to bear your loss. I just had to watch the goodbye episode for my mom. Sometimes it sucks living such a public life, but it has its moments; I’m able to look back on things like this. I love you, Mom."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garry Chapman (@garrychapman)

In another pinned memorial post, the A&E star commemorated his mother's fifth death anniversary with a sentimental caption, "5 years today. Not a day goes by I don’t miss you, momma." According to Country Living, Garry had posted encouraging messages for his father as well. In April 2019 the then-young lad shared an adorable picture of the two with the caption, "Anyone can give up it's the easiest thing in the world to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fall apart, that's true strength." Posing in their home, the father-son duo looked dapper. Duane is seen wearing white pants and a brown shirt, while Garry is dressed in black with a red blazer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garry Chapman (@garrychapman)

As per People, the senior 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star confessed to feeling so devasted after his wife's death that he even contemplated suicide. “I just hope that I don’t live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she’s through the gate,” he said. “She paved the way for me. I want to take a g– d— pain pill so bad. I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away suicidal," he added. “We’ve prepared for this for a while,” he concluded. “I don’t care how much you prepare, it’s tough.”