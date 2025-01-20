Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter reveals what happened during Beth's final moments: "She was just..."

Cecily recounted how it was very difficult for her to process and deal with the loss. She dubbed it the 'worst year' of her life.

During a June 2020 interview with The US Sun, Cecily recounted how it was very difficult for her to process and deal with the loss. She dubbed it the 'worst year' of her life.

"I still feel like I was in the hospital yesterday. It's a rough feeling. And honestly, those five days in the hospital were probably the worst days of my whole life. It was like going to a hospital to have a baby and then you left without your baby. When it first happened, I just thought maybe she was just having difficulty breathing. You don't think about the worst-case scenario. I never would have thought that that was the last time I would speak to her that morning. I just remember myself crying to her that morning saying 'I don't know what to do. I don't know how to fix it. I don't know how to make it better,'" Cecily shared, on her mum's first death anniversary.

"It went from, 'She's going to be fine, we'll get through this'... then it ended up being like, 'This is unfixable and basically what do you want to do about it?' My whole world got flipped upside down and it was something that I was not prepared for," she added. In the interview, Cecily also stated that one of the hardest parts was to call her siblings and her mum's friends to ask them to reach the hospital to have them say their final goodbyes.

Cecily stayed by her mum's bedside, talking to her, and playing her favorite songs, even though Beth couldn't speak. While she wasn't present when Beth took her final breath in the wee hours of the morning, Cecily still remembers the last words she said to her mother. "I told her that I loved her and that if I ever have a daughter, I want to name her Alice." She explained, "That was like her family name, everybody called her Beth, but to her loved ones, we all secretly called her Alice. It was just her special name that not many people knew about."

Beth's death took a toll on Cecily's mental health and she reportedly went into depression. She shared, "Because we had the funeral in July in Colorado, it kind of gave me the excuse to get out of bed but then when I got home there was maybe a month where I didn't want to leave the house, I didn't want to get out of bed, I didn't want to do anything."

For the unversed, Beth passed away at 51 on June 26, 2019, after a long battle with throat cancer. According to People magazine, Cecily is Duane and Beth's adopted daughter. Over the years, Cecily didn't appear on the reality TV program 'Dog The Bounty Hunter.'