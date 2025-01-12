Dog the Bounty Hunter lied to his late wife Beth Chapman about one thing: "That lasted about..."

During a 2019 episode of 'Dr. Oz episode', 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' and 'Dog's Most Wanted' star Duane "Dog" Chapman admitted to doctor, Mehmet Cengiz Oz aka Dr Oz, that he lied to his late wife, Beth Chapman, about quitting smoking, as per Screenrant. This comes after the world-famous bounty hunter tried going through a lifestyle change due to his pulmonary embolism diagnosis.

During the episode, Dr. Oz asked Duane, "Why did you lie to her?" Duane replied, "Well, I thought I could. Then I lasted about two hours before I needed a cigarette." In recent years, the famed bounty hunter has made some lifestyle changes following his pulmonary embolism diagnosis. However, he still hasn’t kicked his smoking habit, putting him at high risk for a heart attack. Dr. Oz even warned Duane, saying he’s "a ticking time bomb."

Duane Chapman and Beth Chapman are seen on September 07, 2017, in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

For the unversed, Beth died on June 26, 201,9 at the age of 51 after a lengthy battle with stage 4 throat cancer. She was first diagnosed with cancer in September 2017, and throughout the next few years, she underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy, which often landed her in and out of the hospital. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse in November 2018 when her cancer returned. During this time, Beth and her husband Duane Chapman were filming their show, 'Dog's Most Wanted', which also showed some intimate moments of Beth’s fight against cancer.

On June 22, 2019, Beth was rushed to the hospital after facing difficulty breathing and was placed in a medically induced coma at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. After several days in a coma, Beth died at 5:32 AM on June 26, 2019, in Hawaii. Since the loss of his wife, Duane has faced significant struggles both physically and emotionally. In September 2019, Duane was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains. A close source at the time provided an update, stating, “I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes—keep ‘em coming,” according to ET Online.

However, Duane's health further deteriorated and the 71-year-old reality TV star lost over 17 pounds since her death. “I can’t eat. Two bites, and I’m full. I have to force-feed myself, just like I had to force-feed her,” he confessed at the time to Today. Duane also revealed that Beth used to help him order food in dimly-lit restaurants, but now, “I can’t see the freakin’ menu.” He continued, “I would go, ‘What do I want today, honey?’ and she would name two things. I never ordered… I’m having a hard time ordering food. I’ve lost 17 pounds. Chewing ice helps, and I’ve lost 17 pounds in about two weeks.”

When discussing Duane's personal life, he has moved on and is currently married to Francie Frane, who has been his rock throughout his mourning process. The couple announced their engagement in May 2020, nearly 10 months after his first wife, Beth’s death. They officially tied the knot in September 2021 during an intimate ceremony in Colorado, and they continue to live together happily now.