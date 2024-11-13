The Problem With HGTV: How network's stars are putting homeowners at serious risk of losing everything

Some of these projects neglect one crucial step.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In one of its most popular formats, renovation shows on HGTV often showcase quick transformations of rooms, seemingly without any hassle. However, some of these projects put homeowners at greater risk by skipping a crucial step: obtaining the necessary permits. Many renovation projects require the proper permits to ensure that the work is done efficiently and meets local standards. Without these permits, homeowners face an increased risk of wiring, plumbing, or structural issues, which can lead to safety hazards or expensive repairs down the line.

It is unfortunate that some viewers and homeowners who are discovering projects on HGTV shows often overlook the necessary permits, as the fast pace of television production often pushes timelines and overlooks the requirements. If a homeowner fails to obtain the necessary permits, they may face legal and financial consequences. For example, if the householder plans to sell their house in the future, they could incur fines or be required to redo any unpermitted work. Claims for damages related to unpermitted work may be denied by insurance companies, leaving the homeowner responsible for the cost of repairs. Working with HGTV stars or designers is an enticing opportunity and homeowners often get excited over a quick transformation worthy of the small screen. However, for anyone who might consider renovation on or off-camera, it's crucial to ensure that all work is properly permitted to avoid potential risks once the cameras stop rolling.

Are renovation prices on ‘HGTV’ shows realistic?

Renovation prices portrayed on HGTV shows are often unrealistic. The lower costs are typically achieved because the companies donate labor and materials for publicity, a benefit that homeowners do not receive in real life. Then there are the many hidden costs like permits, architectural fees, and contractor profits that don't appear in the budget for the show.

Planning and designing are also reduced or fully done away, making the final reveal appear cheaper and faster than it realistically could be. Without these advantages tailored for television, the costs would likely be significantly higher.

Renovation prices portrayed on HGTV shows are often unrealistic (@hgtv)

How do homeowners sell houses renovated on 'HGTV’?

Homeowners who sell houses renovated on HGTV often benefit from the added appeal of the updates done on the show, which can make their homes more attractive to buyers. These renovations can enhance the property’s value and help it stand out in the market.

However, homeowners usually pay for most of the renovation costs, which may impact their profits when selling. Additionally, some buyers might worry about the quality or longevity of the TV renovations, as parts of the process are often rushed for filming.