5 'beach' series you must watch ahead of 'The Perfect Couple'

Here are 5 beach shows that will prepare you for the warm vibes of 'The Perfect Couple' to soak up the sun, secrets, and drama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As the highly-anticipated Netflix series 'The Perfect Couple' prepares to dive into the scandalous lives of a panoramic beach town's elite, get ready to soak up the sun, secrets, and drama.

Directed by Emmy-nominated creator Gina Matthews, 'The Perfect Couple' boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Noah Centineo and Lily Collins, who bring the complex characters to life in this sultry and suspenseful drama. But before you meet the flawless yet flawed couples of Beachwood, catch up on these 5 addictive 'beach' series that will get you in the mood for love, lies, and oceanfront intrigue.

1) Baywatch (1989)

The hugely successful beach-set drama 'Baywatch' is returning to television for a reboot (@primevideo)

'Baywatch', the iconic 1989 series, is the ultimate beach show that set the tone for sun-kissed drama and action. Following the lives of Los Angeles County Lifeguards, 'Baywatch' personified the beach lifestyle, making it a must-watch ahead of 'The Perfect Couple'.

The show's slow-motion runs, red swimsuits, and dramatic rescues became synonymous with beach culture. Baywatch's blend of romance, adventure, and beachside intrigue makes it a perfect prototype to The Perfect Couple's own mix of oceanfront drama.

If you enjoyed the sun-soaked escapades of Mitch Buchannon and his team, you'll be hooked on The Perfect Couple's beach town secrets and scandals.

Baywatch's success paved the way for future beach-set series, making it a pioneer in the genre.

2) Dawson's Creek (1998)

James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, and Michelle Williams in a still from 'Dawson's Creek' (@primevideo)

'Dawson's Creek' is a classic 90s series that follows the lives of four teenagers growing up in the picturesque coastal town of Capeside. The show explores themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery as Dawson, Joey, Pacey, and Jen navigate the ups and downs of adolescence.

With its mix of witty dialogue, relatable characters, and small-town charm, 'Dawson's Creek' became a beloved favorite among teens and adults alike. The show's nostalgic portrayal of beach bonfires, summer flings, and waterfront introspection captures the essence of teenage life in a beach town.

'Dawson's Creek' features a talented young cast, including James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, and Michelle Williams, who bring depth and nuance to their characters. The show's creator, Kevin Williamson, perfectly balances humor and heartache, making 'Dawson's Creek' a timeless and iconic series.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Capeside's beaches and waterways, 'Dawson's Creek' is a must-watch for anyone who's ever navigated the ups and downs of growing up.

3) Outer Banks (2020)

Madelyn Cline, Carlacia Grant, and Chase Stokes in 'Outer Banks' (Netflix/@jacksonleedavis)

'Outer Banks' is a thrilling beach series that embodies the sun-kissed adventure and mystery of coastal living. Set in the scenic beach town of Kildare Island, the show follows a group of teenagers as they uncover secrets and lies hidden beneath the town's idyllic surface.

With its stunning beachfront settings, surfing sequences, and oceanfront chases, 'Outer Banks' is a must-watch for fans of beachside action and suspense. The show's blend of coming-of-age drama, romance, and beachside intrigue makes it a perfect fit for those who love coastal stories.

'Outer Banks' explores the complexities of small-town life, where everyone's secrets are hidden in plain sight, much like the hidden treasures and secrets buried beneath the beach. The show's use of the beach as a character in its own right adds to the sense of adventure and possibility.

If you're looking for a beach series that combines action, suspense, and romance, 'Outer Banks' is the perfect choice.

4) Bloodline (2015)

Kyle Chandler in a still from 'Bloodline' (@netflix)

'Bloodline' is a dark and gripping beach series that exposes the sinister secrets lurking beneath the ideal surface of the Florida Keys. Set in the picturesque beach town of Islamorada, the show follows a family's struggles with power, loyalty, and redemption against the stunning backdrop of oceanfront vistas and coral reefs.

With its focus on family dynamics, crime, and corruption, 'Bloodline' is a must-watch for beachside drama and suspense fans. The show's use of the beach as a symbol of both beauty and danger adds depth to its intricate storytelling.

Bloodline's exploration of the complexities of small-town life, where everyone's secrets are hidden in plain sight, is reminiscent of the hidden dangers lurking beneath the beach's surface. The show's stunning beachfront settings and atmospheric sound design make it a must-watch show for beach lovers.

If you're looking for a beach series that combines family drama, crime, and suspense, 'Bloodline' is a gripping choice.

5) 'The O.C.' (2003)

Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie in a still from 'The O.C.' (@warnerbrostelevision)

'The O.C.' is a classic teen drama that embodies the sun-kissed spirit of California's beach culture. Set in the dramatic coastal town of Newport Beach, the show follows the lives of teenagers and their families as they navigate love, friendship, and scandal against the stunning backdrop of oceanfront mansions and beachside cliffs.

With its mix of witty banter, complex characters, and beachside settings, 'The O.C.' is a must-watch for fans of coming-of-age beach dramas. The show's use of the beach as a symbol of freedom, escape, and possibility adds depth to its exploration of adolescent angst and identity.

The O.C.'s portrayal of the complexities of small-town life, where everyone's secrets are hidden in plain sight, is reminiscent of the hidden dangers lurking beneath the beach's surface.

The show's iconic beachfront settings, from the Cohen's pool to the pier, become characters in their own right, adding to the show's nostalgic charm. With its perfect blend of sun, sand, and teen angst, 'The O.C.' is a beachside escape that will leave you feeling like you're soaking up the California sun.

'The Perfect Couple' trailer