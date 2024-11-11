‘The Penguin’ finale leaves fans begging for Batman to break his one rule

After ‘The Penguin’s shocking finale, Batman fans want their favorite superhero to break his no-kill rule

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HBO's 'The Penguin' concluded with Episode 8 but Oz's (Colin Farrell) story has just begun. The small-time gangster pulled some big strings and wiped out two crime families to become Gotham's next kingpin. The show's climax was a bag of mixed feelings. While it delivered the best finale we could have hoped for, the open-ended conclusion has fans eagerly longing for more, whether in a potential sequel or Matt Reeves's highly awaited 'The Batman' 2.

Even since the inception of the HBO show, there has been huge chatter about whether Batman would make an appearance. Despite the high expectations, the superhero didn't make a cameo, letting Oz take all the spotlight. As the show ends, fans want Batman to return to Gotham and break one rule that he truly lives by.

Fans want one thing from Batman after 'The Penguin' finale

Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' (Warner Bros Pictures)

'The Penguin' ends with enough scope for Oz and Sofia Falcone's (Cristin Milioti) return in upcoming projects. The show's finale episode also hints at the arrival of Batman. Now, as 'The Batman' Part 2 aims to be released in 2025, fans want Batman to let go of his no-kill policy. Hoping for Oz to make an appearance in the upcoming movie, fans want their favorite superhero to kill the deadliest villain of Gotham. A fan took to X and wrote, "The Penguin finale was crazy!!!!!! F**k the no kill policy Batman!!!" Making similar request, another fan tweeted, "Batman I know you have a no killing policy but you gotta make an exception for this fat b*****d."

The Penguin finale was crazy!!!!!! Fuck the no kill policy Batman!!! — Bushido Brown (@ItsJustX) November 11, 2024

Batman I know you have a know killing policy but you gotta make an exception for this fat bastard. — Prince Vegeta (@ItsPresh_Frince) November 11, 2024

A tweet reads, "I hope Batman Beat the MF Breaks off Penguin," while another fan wrote, "I can’t wait till Batman smokes this fat f**k omg why."

I hope Batman Beat the MF Breaks off Penguin…. #victoraguilar — Jacquece Perkins (@ImJacquece) November 11, 2024

I can’t wait til Batman smokes this fat fuck omg why — brady 🕺🏻 (@BradRoosk) November 11, 2024

A fan intrigued by the show wrote on X, "Just watched The Penguin finale. That was such a great show had me rooting for the guy up until the very end. The Batman needs to take him down." Someone else added, "I’ll always be a Batman nerd so maybe im overrating it, but this absolutely blew my expectations out of the water. Also, can’t wait for Batman to beat penguins a*s."

Just watched The Penguin finale. That was such a great show had me rooting for the guy up until the very end. The Batman needs to take him down. 10/10 show great job to everyone involved. — Jared Stark (@Jared_Stark2) November 11, 2024

I’ll always be a Batman nerd so maybe im overrating it, but this absolutely blew my expectations out of the water. Also, can’t wait for Batman to beat penguins ass. — Jordan Powell (@Smuphy) November 11, 2024

Why the Penguin is Batman's deadliest villain

Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' (HBO)

The HBO series has served us the most chilling villain of Matt Reeves's Batman universe. When the show began, we were low-key rooting for Oz, even though he killed Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen) in cold blood. But as the series unfolds, you begin to hate him. And by the end, you feel disgusted by him.

A flashback into his childhood tells us that he killed his brothers only because he didn't want to share his mother with them. He wasn't ignored as a child but no amount of love and care was enough for him. He wanted all of his mother's love for himself and wanted to prove that he was the only one she'd ever need. He never regretted killing his brothers, not even when his mother confronted it under Sofia's captivity in the finale episode. Oz is a delusional, sick individual who convinces himself that everything he does is for his mother when in reality, he's just a selfish prick.

Aging doesn't bring any sense into him either. While the murder of his brothers is ancient history, he still hasn't grown a heart with time. Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) literally saved his life more than once. By the end of the series, Vic is the only person he can trust but Oz does the unthinkable. He strangles him to death, proving he doesn't deserve anyone. By the end, you truly hate Oz for everything he does! He doesn't deserve to live for the lives he's destroyed—his brothers, his mother's, Vic's, Sofia's, and the Maroni's. Now, Batman must arrive and put an end to Oz's story once and for all.

