'The Masked Singer Season 12 spoiler: NFL player Peyton Manning rumored to be under Leaf Sheep Mask

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 fans connect the dots between NFL player Peyton Manning and Leaf Sheep clues

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is already on the horizon! In the first episode of the Fox competition series, all the members of Group A will take the stage to showcase their amazing vocal talents before judges Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

Now, fans are buzzing with predictions about the celebrities hiding behind their unique costumes. Regarding the Leaf Sheep mask, many speculate that the star beneath the disguise is none other than NFL player Peyton Manning. Viewers of the show have successfully connected the dots between Peyton Manning and the clues provided. On Reddit, one user shared, "How about like Peyton Manning who won 2 superbowls one with the Indianapolis Colts and the other one with Denver Broncos or it could be Eli Manning who won 2 super bowls with the New York Giants or even someone like Brett Farve who won 2 super bowls with the Green Bay Packers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masked Singer (@maskedsingerfox)

'The Masked Singer' Season 12: Clues for Leaf Sheep

Leaf Sheep, one of the contestants in Group A, is a masked celebrity on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. In terms of the physical appearance, Leaf Sheep looks pretty similar to a sea slug. Speaking of Leaf Sheep's features, he has a wide smile, purple cheeks, indigo eyes, and two dark purple rhinophores hanging down on either side. Additionally, he has cerata located just behind his body.

DeMarcus Ware is the Masked Ambassador of Leaf Sheep. For the unversed, Leaf Sheep is the fifth armless costume to make an appearance on the Fox show, joining Snail, Baby Alien, Beach Ball and Russian Dolls. Leaf Sheep happens to be the first armless costume to appear on the show since Season 6.

As per clues provided for Leaf Sheep, he is a two-time SuperBowl champion and he has been inducted in the Hall of Fame. Peyton Manning, who previously played for Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, won the Super Bowl in 2007 and 2016 respectively, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Leaf Sheep on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 (Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

NFL player Peyton Manning comes from a family with a strong football background

Peyton Manning comes from a well-known football family. He is the second son of legendary NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and his younger brother, Eli Manning, is also an NFL player.

Along with this, Peyton's uncle Arch Manning played as a quarterback for the Texas Longhorns quarterback. During his college days with the Tennessee Volunteers, he earned several prestigious awards, including the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards.

Throughout his NFL career which spanned over 18 years, Peyton played 14 seasons with Indianapolis Colts and the remaining four with the Denver Broncos. He is still regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in history.

NFL player Peyton Manning is still regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in history (Instagram/@peytonmanning)

The new episodes of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 premieres on September 25, 2024, Wednesday at 8 pm ET on FOX.

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.