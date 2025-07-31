Fox just revealed what’s replacing 'The Masked Singer' this fall — and it’s a total curveball

Fans will have to wait for 'The Masked Singer' Season 14 — but this Rob Lowe-hosted show is stepping in

Fox has officially revealed the show set to take over the time slot previously held by 'The Masked Singer' this fall, following a major scheduling shakeup. After 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 wrapped in May 2025, the network confirmed that the fan-favorite singing competition will not return to TV screens anytime soon. At that time, Fox announced that Season 14 of 'The Masked Singer' is now slated to premiere in January 2026 — marking the first time the show will skip a fall season. So far, no additional details about the upcoming season have been released.

Over the last couple of years, Nick Cannon has served as the host of the show; meanwhile, the original panelists were Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. In 2024, Rita Ora replaced Scherzinger during Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer.' And now, the fans will have to wait a bit longer for a brand new season of 'The Masked Singer.' According to Deadline, 'The Floor' Season 4, which is hosted by Rob Lowe, will air in The Masked Singer's Wednesday night timeslot. The fourth season of 'The Floor' is scheduled to premiere on September 24, 2025, at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

On May 12, Fox made an official announcement regarding the renewal of 'The Floor' for Seasons 4 and 5. The caption of the Instagram post read, "Let the duels begin! The Floor is back with @RobLowe for Seasons 4 & 5! 🟦." Then, the fans of the game show flooded the comments section with words of excitement. One social media user wrote, "My absolute favorite thing on TV! Can’t wait!🔥🔥🔥." Followed by a second user who penned, "Huge congratulations to @roblowe on the double renewal." Another netizen commented, "YASSSSSSS ... I LOVE this show (and the host)."

In a statement issued, Michael Thorne, president of Fox Television News, candidly spoke about the renewal of the game show 'The Floor.' According to TV Insider, Thorne said, “Fans loved the first season of The Floor so much that we’ve ordered two more seasons of this breakthrough game show with plans already underway to make our epic battle of the brains even bigger and bolder." In addition to this, Thorne also gushed over Lowe, who will be returning to host the fourth season of 'The Floor' and quipped, "It’s also been a massive win to have a huge star like Rob Lowe as our host, and both our viewers and competitors can’t wait to see him back in action."

During a February 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lowe talked about the impact of 'The Floor' on the fans and shared, "I mean, I see it out in the world. What I love about it is it's one of the few shows where entire families are watching together. I have people say, 'My 10-year-old loves The Floor.' I have people saying, 'My grandmother loves The Floor.' People of all ages, all walks of life, everybody loves playing this game. And I'm just psyched that millions and millions of new viewers are going to get addicted."