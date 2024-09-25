Was Nicole Scherzinger fired from ‘The Masked Singer’? FOX judge’s sudden exit left fans confused

To fill her spot, the show has brought in Rita Ora, who is already familiar with 'The Masked Singer' family

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Nicole Scherzinger’s sudden exit from 'The Masked Singer' after Season 10 has left many fans wondering if she was fired. However, the truth is that Scherzinger was not fired but chose to leave the show to pursue a new opportunity. She’s starring in a production of 'Sunset Boulevard' in London’s West End, a role that she described as a chance to fully tap into her potential as a performer.

Despite her love for 'The Masked Singer' and its fans, Scherzinger felt it was the right time to take on this new challenge. Her departure was her decision, based on her desire to focus on her acting and musical theater career. While her exit may have been sudden, it wasn’t due to any issues with the show or its producers.

In her place, Rita Ora, who has experience judging the UK version of 'The Masked Singer' will be stepping in as the new judge. Fans of Scherzinger may be disappointed, but this new chapter marks an exciting development in her career.

Nicole Scherzinger reveals she’d ‘love’ returning to 'Masked Singer' family soon

Nicole Scherzinger, who recently stepped away from 'The Masked Singer' for its upcoming 11th season, has revealed that she’d "love" to return to the show in the future. Although she’s currently focusing on her role in the London West End production of 'Sunset Boulevard', Scherzinger expressed her deep connection to the 'Masked Singer' family and her desire to rejoin the panel.



In a recent interview, Scherzinger said, "I’ve had the most amazing time being part of 'The Masked Singer', and I would love to return. The show holds a special place in my heart, and I miss the fun, the mystery, and my fellow panelists."

Her departure from the show was met with surprise by fans, but Scherzinger’s comments have reassured them that she isn’t saying goodbye forever.

Nicole left 'Masked Singer' for two seasons (Instagram/@nicolescherzinger)

Rita Ora admits judging ‘The Masked Singer’ US is more fun than ‘Masked Singer’

Rita Ora, who joined 'The Masked Singer' in the US as a panelist for Season 11, has shared that she finds judging the American version of the show more fun compared to its UK counterpart. Ora, who has been a panelist on 'The Masked Singer UK' since 2020, stepped in for Nicole Scherzinger, who took a break to star in a London West End production.



In a recent interview, Ora explained that the US version offers a bigger and more exciting experience. "I think here in the US it’s just definitely bigger," Ora said. She mentioned that the level of celebrity talent in the US edition is higher, and the show has more surprises and creative freedom, making it more enjoyable for her.

Ora also pointed out that while both versions of the show have similarities, the energy and scale of the US version make it stand out. "There’s so many surprises that I’m like, ‘Oh, is this allowed?’" she said, expressing how much she enjoys the unpredictability and fun of the American edition.