Fans think these songs bring bad luck on ‘The Masked Singer’ — and the proof’s pretty convincing

Some songs might be cursed on ‘The Masked Singer’ — and fans are noticing an elimination pattern

Set against the unique background of guessing the identity of a celebrity singer concealed beneath an extravagant costume, Fox's 'The Masked Singer' has become one of the most beloved television shows. Throughout its 13 seasons, the singing competition has welcomed numerous celebrities who've entertained fans with their impressive vocal talents. However, some songs seem to carry a 'curse,' and honestly, we can't help but see why fans think so.

(L-R) Robin Thicke, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg in a still from 'The Masked Singer' (Cover image source: Instagram | @themaskedsingerfox)

Before discussing the cursed songs phenomenon, let's just shed light on the song selection process of 'The Masked Singer.' In Season 8, producers introduced themed nights, which changed how songs were selected. Previously, song choices were tailored solely to fit contestants' voices, but now they must align with episode themes like Vegas Night, Hall of Fame Night, and Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, where Webber himself was a guest judge, as per People.

Executive producer Craig Plestis explained, "Some of the songs were directed by the themes of that episode," though the team still collaborates with each artist to find a good vocal fit. Interestingly, Plestis hinted that the themes themselves might serve as clues to the singers' identities. Now, a Reddit thread is doing the rounds that specifically discusses those songs that do not have a great history on the show. Fans shared their opinion under the thread, with one commenting, "If you sing a Taylor Swift song, you aren’t on the masked singer. Or your flavor flav."

Another fan shared, "Not really a cursed song, but apparently if you sing Bruno Mars, you're definitely not winning." A fan commented, "Both instances I’ve seen someone sing livin la vida loca by Ricky Martin warrant the contestant getting 4th place/ unmask in the semifinals." Meanwhile, a fan remarked, "Any Lewis Capaldi song (besides the one Piglet sung)," while another said, "I’m Still Standing also seems cursed to me."

Notably, after her elimination from 'The Masked Singer,' Thelma Houston, who performed as The Clock, shared with CinemaBlend an impressive secret about how seriously the show takes its contestant confidentiality. While fans may already know that celebrities wear concealing outfits like black hoodies and visors to hide their identities, Houston revealed a lesser-known security measure: she was even given a fake name, saying, "Listen, from the time they pick you up at your house to take you to the studio, you are dressed up."

Houston further explained, "Even when the driver came to pick me up... They said, 'We're picking up Madeline.' They didn't even have my name. I said, 'Oh, no.' But they had another name for me that the driver was picking up. So, yeah…they aren't playing about that security. They don't be playing about that.” Houston further revealed that 'The Masked Singer' went so far as to give her ride service driver a fake name to protect her identity. While it’s possible the driver simply assumed the booking name was hers, the extreme secrecy, especially considering the show’s low pay, makes it impressive that Houston played along with the elaborate measures.