‘The Golden Bachelor’ alum Leslie Fhima breaks silence on long-standing ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ rumor

‘The Golden Bachelor’ alum expressed her enthusiasm about joining 'Dancing With the Stars'

Leslie Fhima is setting the record straight on 'The Golden Bachelorette' rumors! During a recent appearance on the 'BachMakers' podcast, Leslie revealed that she was never seen approached for the ABC dating show. When Gerry Turner's season of 'The Golden Bachelor' concluded, fans were convinced that Leslie would be chosen as the next Golden Bachelorette. However, the network never reached out to her for the same.

At one point, Wyatt Metzger, one of the hosts of the podcast asked Leslie, "Were there any conversations or even thoughts in your head about Golden Bachelorette? A would I be interested in this? and B were there actually any conversations with the network?" In her response, Leslie said, "Nobody asked me." When questioned if she would have done 'The Golden Bachelorette', Leslie replied, "Yeah. I never had one conversation. Nobody talked to me about it at all. I actually I was supposed to be or I was maybe I was considered for 'Dancing With the Stars' and I thought I was gonna be on that and that didn't work out either."

Leslie Fhima was never approached for 'The Golden Bachelorette' (Instagram/@leslie_fhima)

Will Leslie Fhima star in 'DWTS'?

Leslie Fhima, one of the fan-favorites from 'The Golden Bachelor' expressed her enthusiasm about joining 'Dancing With the Stars.' During the episode, the podcast co-host Wyatt Metzgar felt that Leslie would crush it on the beloved dance competition.

"I think you would crush it on there. Would you still be open to it cause I think that door could still be open?" Wyatt cross-questioned Leslie to which she responded, "That well I don't know if that door is gonna ever be open again cause I have to stay relevant. That would be my dream come true. I actually was ecstatic when I got a phone call about it and you I know started training."

"I got a trainer even though I am a trainer. I worked out all summer long. I got in the best shape I have ever been in my life but I got to know it was like towards the end of August where I kind of got caught and I was you know I either I learned a lot you never say no to anything cause I did turn down a Hulu show cause I wanted to concentrate on getting in shape and don't ever count on anything until you're actually doing it," she added.

'Golden Bachelor' Leslie Fhima would love to be on 'DWTS' (YouTube/@bachelornationabc)

Are Leslie Fhima and Jordan Heller still together?

'The Golden Bachelor' runner-up Leslie Fhima has recently been romantically linked to 'The Golden Bachelorette' alum Jordan Heller. In the episode, she disclosed that she slid into the DMs of Jordan.

In October 2024, Leslie and Jordan were snapped together at a soccer game. When Leslie was asked to share an update on the pair's relationship status, she said, "We’re just friends right now. Who knows what is going to happen?”