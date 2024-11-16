‘The Godfather’ who? Netflix's Christmas cheese-fest beats cinema classic with unbelievable critics score

Lacey Chabert-starrer debuts with a perfect 100% critics score, proving that audiences sometimes just want to have mindless fun

A silly, rom-com movie recently stunned fans as it surpassed the critics's score of the Oscar award-winning film 'The Godfather'. 'Hot Frosty', released on Netflix on Wednesday, November 13, debuted with a staggering 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film's plot is as bizarre as it can get: Kathy (played by Lacey Chabert) is a grieving widow whose dull life turns around when a hot guy (played by Dustin Milligan) suddenly appears in town. The secret? He is a snowman who mysteriously came to life with Christmas magic. The simple, heart-warming holiday movie revolves around the theme of rediscovering love.

'Hot Frosty' writer reacts to 100% critics score

On November 14, Russell Hainline, writer of 'Hot Frosty', took to X and shared a screenshot of the film receiving a perfect 100% score from critics. "Um… holy s**t. HOT FROSTY is 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes,” he wrote on his official X account.

um… holy shit. HOT FROSTY is 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/YxqELKci8Z — Russell (@RussellHFilm) November 14, 2024

Further drawing comparisons with Marlon Brando and Al Pacino starrer 'The Godfather', he tweeted in excitement, "Take that, THE GODFATHER!!!" The 1972 classic gangster movie has 97% critics rating and 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As fans were fumed by this comparison, he clarified in another tweet, "Guys this was a joke".

GUYS THIS WAS A JOKE 😂 — Russell (@RussellHFilm) November 15, 2024

Fans and critics love 'Hot Frosty' for its silliness

The reason why 'Hot Frosty' is a hit among audiences is because it doesn't try to be something it isn't. The film's self-awareness of its silliness and embrace of the ridiculousness of the genre is what makes it oddly charming. "It’s a sincerely stupid idea executed sincerely, with seemingly complete buy-in from all involved that yes, this is a movie about a snowman with abs. I’ll take that type of brain freeze, for now," writes The Guardian in its review of the film.

"It's cheap and it's silly and it has a laughable premise that some people will mistake for terribleness. But it's also winking and whimsical. It knows what it's doing and it's doing it on purpose. Somehow it actually kind of works," writes The Wrap. IGN calls it "a self-aware Christmas rom-com with calculated 'shirtless moments" while further adding that it's a "frothy entertainment that isn't supposed to be taken seriously."

A fan took to X and wrote, "I just watched this earlier and thought it was really cute! Will def revisit," while another fan said, "Just watched it and loved it!"

"Watched Hot Frosty on #netflix. It was cheesy but also really sweet. Doug Judy and Charles are reunited from # Brooklyn 99 and that was awesome. It got better as it went along so I do recommend it if you want a fun Christmas movie," tweeted an impressed fan.

I just watched this earlier and thought it was really cute! Will def revisit. — Keith (Taylor’s Version 🧣) (@_KeithLavalle) November 15, 2024

Just watched it and loved it! — Karen (@cablegirl62) November 15, 2024

Watched #hotfrosty on #netflix. It was cheesy but also really sweet. Doug Judy and Charles are reunited from #Brooklyn99 and that was awesome. It got better as it went along so I do recommend it if you want a fun Christmas movie. — Marilyn Kay (@Geminimari1) November 16, 2024

At the time of writing, the film has witnessed a major drop in the ratings. 'Hot Frosty' now has 88% critics rating while the audience score is merely 66% on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Hot Frosty' trailer

'Hot Frosty' is now available to stream on Netflix

