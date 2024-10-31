New pic show 90s heartthrob's startling transformation into Marlon Brando for upcoming biopic

Fans are shocked by the uncanny resemblance of the actor playing Marlon Brando in 'Waltzing with Brando'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Remember Rose's arrogant fiancé in 'Titanic'? The character named Cal was played by Billy Zane. Now 58, the Chicago-born actor has undergone impressive transformation to play acting legend Marlon Brando in the upcoming biopic, titled 'Waltzing With Brando'.

The film has been in the works for a while. Filming wrapped in 2019, but it took the producers a few years to find a distributor. Now, as the film is set to debut at the Torino Film Festival in November, as per Variety, an image of Zane posing as Brando has been revealed, and we must say, the resemblance is uncanny. Check out the image below:

First look at Billy Zane as Marlon Brando in a new biopic. pic.twitter.com/P4JwcJi42o — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 30, 2024

Fans are stunned by Billy Zane's transformation as Marlon Brando

Billy Zane plays Marlon Brando in the late actor's biopic (Instagram/@billyzane)

With his intense gaze and familiar tuxedo, Zane not only resembles Brando but also seems to channel his aura and commanding energy. The recently released image has shocked internet users as one of the fans tweeted, "Holy sh-t is that not Marlon brando??" Another fan added, "You could’ve said this was a photo of marlon brando and i would’ve believed it."

Holy shit is that not Marlon brando?? — 優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | Love Live Superstar S3 SZN (@Nljigakulive) October 30, 2024

you could’ve said this was a photo of marlon brando and i would’ve believed it — harv (@harvv) October 30, 2024

A fan exclaimed, "Give this man the Oscar right now," while another said, "This might be the greatest casting of all time."

Give this man the Oscar right now 🏆 — 🎖️J. Mulholland (@MulhollandL0ver) October 30, 2024

This might be the greatest casting of all time… — Nick Lombardi of SEScoops.com (@NickLombardiSES) October 30, 2024

What to expect from 'Waltzing with Brando'?

The filming of 'Waltzing with Brando' wrapped in 2019 (Instagram/@billyzane)

'Waltzing with Brando' is set between 1969 and 1974 when Brando was preparing to feature in 'The Godfather' and 'Last Tango in Paris'. The biopic is likely to recreate some scenes from both movies.

It will explore a rarely seen side of the actor, focusing on a specific era of his career. It also dives into the little-known venture where Brando convinced architect Bernard Judge to leave his stable life behind and embark on an ambitious, eco-friendly project to create a paradise getaway on Tahiti.

Directed by Bill Fishman, known for cult classics like 'Tapeheads', the film is an adaptation of Bernard Judge's memoir 'Waltzing With Brando: Planning a Paradise in Tahiti'. It will be intriguing to see Brando's untold adventures beyond his screen presence. Other cast members include Tia Carrere, Richard Dreyfuss, Jon Heder, Alaina Huffman, and Rob Corddry.

The release date of 'Waltzing with Brando' is not yet announced.

