'The Curse of Oak Island' viewers miss expert blacksmith Carmen Legge in Season 12

Carmen Legge is eager to uncover the secrets of 'The Curse of Oak Island'

Since his debut in Season 6, Carmen Legge has been a staple among 'The Curse of Oak Island' viewers. The renowned blacksmith from Nova Scotia, who occasionally eclipsed Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina in popularity, has been missed by fans this season. Could it be that Rick and Gary were envious of his fame and may have decided to cut him off from the series? Carmen seemed to have grown tired of making the long drive to the War Room, bringing along nothing more than rosehead spikes and ox shoes.

We believe Carmen may have grown frustrated with the constant closed-caption subtitles every time he spoke. Are we the only ones who comprehended exactly what he was saying? Carmen is typically subtitled on the program because of his heavy Nova Scotia accent. He stated in an interview that once producers realized lip readers couldn’t understand his speech, they inserted the subtitles.

He made sense and never claimed that a metal item had Templar origins. Perhaps he grew tired of simply telling Rick and Marty what they wanted to hear. Or maybe he’s been overshadowed by archaeometallurgist Emma Culligan and her cutting-edge equipment? And do you recall when the lads would go to his shop? Then they forced him to drive down to Oak Island in his Corvette. Perhaps, had enough of it.

Carmen Legge has become a fan favorite on 'The Curse of Oak Island' since his debut in Season 6 (History)

Carmen Legge has been honing his traditional blacksmithing skills

Carmen has appeared in several episodes of the HISTORY series and one episode of the spin-off program 'Drilling Down'. Carmen began his career as a blacksmith at the New Ross Farm Museum, an agricultural museum in Nova Scotia, where he amazed guests with his traditional blacksmithing techniques. Carmen is currently experimenting and leaving the New Ross Farm Museum.

Carmen Legge is missed by HISTORY Channel viewers in 'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 (YouTube/@carmenlegge4427)

Carmen Legge has launched a YouTube channel

Could it be that Carmen is no longer on the program because he launched his own YouTube channel earlier this year? With Well Looka Here with Carmen Legge, he has expanded his horizons. The name alludes to the folkloric manner in which he frequently says, "Well, looka here," to the Oak Island people when they bring in an intriguing treasure.

The channel will explore local Nova Scotian history, cattle, and blacksmithing, with The Curse of Oak Island also remaining a central focus. He is collaborating with Danny Henniger, a seasoned historian, researcher, and enthusiast for Oak Island who is now stationed at the Oak Island Resort and Conference Centre. They pledge to conduct some in-depth research into Oak Island's past and mysteries.

Carmen Legge in 'The Curse of Oak Island' (History)

Carmen Legge is promoting his new book

Carmen has a new book out as well! You guessed it: He is the author of a hilarious fictitious book about Dennis, a blacksmith. The narrative, which takes place in the past, centers on Dennis narrating stories about every person he has encountered over his 37 years as a blacksmith.

He's presumably promoting his book, "Like a Fella Says," which came out earlier this year. It is just his second book since 2012's "Oxen: Their Care, Training, and Use".