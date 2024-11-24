'The Curse of Oak Island' archeologist Emma Culligan stuns viewers with groundbreaking discoveries

Laird Niven recognized Emma Culligan's remarkable abilities and offered her a job overseeing the XRV system on 'The Curse of Oak Island'

'The Curse of Oak Island', a popular reality show on the HISTORY Channel, follows brothers Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina as they use contemporary technology in their quest to uncover a treasure hidden.

After ten years, the constant influx of researchers and professionals throughout various episodes remains a key element that keeps the journey fresh. One such specialist is Emma Culligan. To learn what we know about her, continue reading.

Emma Culligan has often wowed fans on 'The Curse of Oak Island' (Instagram/emma_anastazi)

Emma Culligan confirms the presence of a Roman coin unearthed in Lot 5

Emma demonstrated her worth to the treasure-hunting crew once more in 'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12, Episode 2. Her knowledge of archaeology and metallurgy was essential in evaluating a potentially revolutionary find on the island.

Throughout the episode, Emma examined a coin found in Lot 5 and found that it was made of an alloy that is uncommon in contemporary coins: 70% copper and 16% lead. The hypothesis that the item is a Roman coin that dates to between 200 and 300 AD was supported by this study. The discovery heightened expectations of uncovering more historical artifacts and fueled speculation about the island’s connections to ancient civilizations. It is impossible to overestimate the importance of this discovery.

These rare Roman coins frequently include historical hints about trade routes, cross-cultural interactions, or even buried treasures. Emma's crucial involvement in the team's attempts to solve Oak Island's secrets is highlighted by her ability to verify the coin's composition and historical plausibility.

Viewers were quick to commend Emma for her constant contributions and keen analytical abilities. She is popular among the audience because of her scientific approach, which not only helps the team advance but also lends credence to their discoveries.

Emma Culligan performed a comprehensive scan of a coin found in Lot 5 in 'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 (Instagram/@emma_anastazi)

Emma Culligan is a metallurgist, engineer, and archeologist

Emma, a metallurgist, engineer, and archaeologist, attended Memorial University in Newfoundland. Despite her young age, when she first appeared on the show, a fan humorously suggested she might be working on Oak Island for college credit.

Emma, however, is no amateur and has consistently shown Rick, Marty, and viewers that she is an expert in her field. She mostly contributes to the show by assisting with the identification of artifacts using CT scans and carbon dating, as well as by offering insightful information about previous activity on Oak Island.

One of Emma Culligan's major contributions to 'The Curse of Oak Island' was discovering gold in a piece of wood (Instagram/@emma_anastazi)

Emma Culligan grew up in Japan

Not much is known about Emma's personal life, though she did reveal on the show that she was raised in Japan and that Japanese was her first language. Emma began learning English at the age of 15. It's believed she has a brother and sister, and her mother is Shirley Hardin. Emma rarely posts on Instagram, where she goes by the handle @emma_anastazi.

Emma Culligan, the star of 'The Curse of Oak Island,' began learning English at the age of 15 (Instagram/@emma_anastazi)

Emma Culligan thought 'The Curse of Oak Island' gig was a sham

During her appearance on 'The Curse of Oak Island and Beyond Podcast' in May 2023, she told host Tom Burns that she never thought she would be on the show. She said that she knew someone who requested her résumé from the show.

At the time, Emma thought the individual was helping her secure a job as a personal assistant for the show. Nevertheless, she was given a position managing the XRV system on Oak Island by fellow archaeologist and 'The Curse of Oak Island cast' member Laird Niven when he noticed her remarkable credentials.

'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the HISTORY Channel