The coyote in 'Landman' isn’t just a wild coincidence — it’s a warning for the show's major character

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Landman' Episode 10

In 'Landman' Season 1 finale episodes, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) forms a strange connection with a wild coyote. At first glance, this bond seems harmless, but it might actually hint at darker events in Taylor Sheridan’s drama series. Animal symbolism has appeared in Sheridan’s previous work, such as Kayce’s connection with a wolf in 'Yellowstone'. However, 'Landman' uses the coyote as an even more direct form of foreshadowing. Tommy has two key moments with coyotes in the show. The first happens in Episode 9 when he watches his neighbor shoot a coyote for killing pets. The second moment comes at the end of Episode 10. In the final scene, a bloody Tommy looks at another coyote and warns it, “You better run, buddy. They kill coyotes around here," as reported by Dexerto.

This quiet, intense moment follows a finale full of action and violence. But the coyote may have a deeper meaning. Actor Billy Bob Thornton explained that the animal is a metaphor for death. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Thornton shared his thoughts on what the coyote represents and what it means for Tommy’s future. “The symbolism of the coyote to me, and I’ve talked to Taylor about this quite a bit, there was more dialogue in both of the coyote scenes originally,” Thornton said. “We talked it over and said, ‘You know what, I think these are essentially silent scenes because this is Tommy locking eyes with this wild coyote.’”

He added, “I think Tommy looks at that coyote and at the end, it’s like, ‘Here they come. They are coming for me.’ Or, ‘Are they coming for me? Am I the coyote, am I looking myself in the eye? Am I this lone wolf out here, just running across these plains trying to keep from getting killed? Or is the coyote the cartel?’” Thornton further said, “I think it’s a very symbolic moment of Tommy trying to figure out who he is here. And I think he’s kind of staring himself, and possibly death, in the eye.”

Tommy’s future looks uncertain and dangerous. In the finale, he barely survives the cartel’s brutal torture methods. He also ends up making a new enemy in Gallino, who seems ready to cause trouble. To make things worse, his boss and mentor, Monty, dies, leaving Tommy to take over responsibilities he doesn’t want. The coyote might be a warning of the challenges waiting for Tommy. It could symbolize his battle with the cartel or reflect his own isolation as he struggles to survive in a harsh, unforgiving world. For fans of Sheridan’s storytelling, this scene might feel familiar. He often uses nature and animals as powerful metaphors, and 'Landman' is no exception. Like the wolf in 'Yellowstone', the coyote adds depth to Tommy’s story and raises questions about his fate.

With all episodes of 'Landman' now streaming on Paramount+, viewers can revisit the series to look for more hints about what’s to come. While the show’s future is unclear, the symbolism of the coyote suggests that Tommy’s troubles are far from over, and we might get to see him further face more challenges in the upcoming Season 2.