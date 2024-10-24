The Big Golden Globes Joke: 'The Substance' in the comedy category is worse than 'The Bear' fiasco at the Emmys

Fans are surprised to find out what the movie was enlisted for at the Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The line between comedy and other genres has always been blurred, but recent developments have left many scratching their heads. Earlier this year, 'The Bear', a serious and intense show about a chef struggling to keep his restaurant afloat, was listed as a comedy at the Emmys. While it had a few darkly funny moments, many viewers thought it was strange to call the show a comedy.

Now, things have gotten even weirder. Demi Moore’s latest film, 'The Substance', which is a gruesome and unsettling body horror movie, has been entered into the Best Musical/Comedy category at the Golden Globes. Yes, a film full of disturbing transformations and bloody scenes is being treated like it’s laugh-out-loud funny, and fans don’t know what to think.

Fans have a field day over The Substance's Gloden Globe nomination

A still from 'The Substance' (@mubi)

Many fans took to X to bash the Golden Globes as they thought 'The Substance' was more of a horror film than any musical comedy. One fan wrote, "Im still not over the substance being submitted as comedy is it not 2024 can’t we have a horror genre already," while another added, "Labelling the best movie of this year as a comedy? Sure there’s little camp humour in it But a comedy???"

Labelling the best movie of this year as a comedy?



Sure there’s little camp humour in it



"In what world is the substance….comedy," questioned a fan, while another wrote, "How is it a comedy" and Margaret kicks Demi and she flies like a Matrix movie." "Why??? that's not making any sense," posted a fan.

Why are movies/series like 'The Substance' and 'The Bear' thrown into the comedy category?

Demi Moore in 'The Substance' (@workingtitlefilms)

'The Substance', directed by Coralie Fargeat, is more of a nightmare than a comedy. The movie follows Demi Moore’s character, Elisabeth Sparkle, a former TV star who takes a strange drug to stay young. But instead of a smooth transition, she ends up dealing with horrific body changes and even grows a second, younger version of herself. Sure, the film is making a point about how society pressures women to stay youthful, but the creepy transformations and gore make it far from funny. Just like 'The Bear' at the Emmys, 'The Substance' seems to have been thrown into the wrong category. While there’s some sharp satire in the film, calling it a comedy feels off. The film’s mix of horror and drama, with only a few darkly funny moments, doesn’t exactly scream “Best Comedy.” But the Golden Globes have a history of making odd choices when it comes to genres, and this might just be their latest head-scratcher. Fans are left wondering whether they missed the joke, or if this itself is the joke.

'The Substance' trailer

