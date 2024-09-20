'The Substance' Ending Explained: Fight for beauty ends in a grotesque showdown

Here's a quick rundown of how 'The Substance' ended

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'The Substance'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: For centuries, cautionary tales have warned about the dangers of obsessing over beauty. From ancient myths to modern cinema, stories of characters willing to do anything to preserve their youth and attractiveness have intrigued audiences. Films like 'Looker', 'Death Becomes Her', 'Showgirls', and 'The Neon Demon' expose the darker side of beauty obsession, often perpetuated by societal pressure on women.

However, few films explore the internal damage caused by this obsession. Coralie Fargeat's 'The Substance' fills this gap, highlighting that true substance comes from within, not from artificial enhancements. Here's a rundown of how 'The Substance' ended.

What happens when Elisabeth tries to break free from 'The Substance'?

A still from 'The Substance' (@mubi)

Elisabeth awakens in a distorted new body and frantically contacts The Substance, eager to end the ordeal. She retrieves the 'Termination' kit, intending to stop the cycle. However, mid-injection, she has a change of heart, reviving Sue. The two women, now awake and in the same space, engage in a vicious fight. Sue, stronger and younger, brutally kills Elisabeth. Grief-stricken, Sue realizes her dependence on Elisabeth. As Elisabeth's death takes effect, Sue's body begins to decay - teeth, nails, and ears rotting away. Desperate, Sue rushes home to reinject the Activator fluid, hoping to recreate perfection. Instead, she unleashes "Monstruo Elisasue," a grotesque fusion of herself and Elisabeth.

What happens when Sue's transformation goes horribly wrong?

A still from 'The Substance' (@mubi)

Sue rushes to a New Year's Eve show recording, but her abuse of the drug accelerates her decay. She loses her teeth fingernails and an ear. In a desperate attempt, she again activates, forming a grotesque hybrid with Elizabeth. The monster gets ready for the show, putting on Sue's dress and earrings and attaching Elizabeth's face to its own. On stage, it's greeted with screams and assault. Even decapitation fails to end its life; instead, it continues with a bloodbath.

How does 'The Substance' end?

A still from 'The Substance' (@mubi)

As Elisasue staggers out of the studio, her body melts horrifically. But amid all this chaos, Elisabeth's face, almost at death's door, breaks free and embarks on the painful crawl towards the poignant destination, which is her very own star on the Walk of Fame. In a burst of glory, a spotlight shines down and Elisabeth sparkles one last time. It sweeps away the remains now unidentifiable and leaves behind a cracked, faded star; a haunting reminder of the life lost in the relentless pursuit of beauty.

'The Substance' trailer