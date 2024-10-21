'The Bachelorette' alum Katie Thurston breaks down as she reveals battle with rare syndrome

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is engaged to well-known stand-up comedian Jeff Arcuri

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Katie Thurston is bravely addressing her personal struggles with imposter syndrome in a heartfelt Instagram video. On October 20, 2024, the former Bachelorette candidly shared her journey to reality TV fame and its emotional toll on her.

'The Bachelor' alum started the video by saying, "I’m gonna be very honest with you guys, there are many moments where I feel almost like imposter syndrome a little bit. I’ve been reflecting on the last four years. Your life changes when you go through what I did, and it’s a lot, and it can be almost suffocating, and you start to kind of question like, do I deserve what I have?"

"But oftentimes, I’m like, I want to share things about my life. And there’s so many times when I think that way that I also then think, like, ‘Katie, no one cares. No one cares. What you have to say.’ That’s like my own inner battle of finding my confidence again," she further added as her eyes filled up with tears," she added.

Will former Bachelorette Katie Thurston quit social media?

Katie Thurston who shot to fame after appearing on Season 25 of 'The Bachelor' also mentioned that there are days she feels like stepping away from social media due to the hate she gets online. However, the positive and inspiring comments keep her going. She also shed light on her sexual assault story in the video.

“The reason I’m emotional right now is because many of you engage with me in the DMs on many different levels. Tonight, there were several DMs that I got that kind of reminded me, like, why I am here," Katie shared.

"Sometimes I get messages like, ‘I reported my attacker because you inspired me to do so.’ And that’s not me tooting my own horn that person is so brave and deserves all the credit for doing that. It’s just little moments like that that remind me that I belong here, that I can make a positive change. I can use my platform and my audience for good and I can impact others in such a positive way," she continued.

'The Bachelor' alum Katie Thurston thanks her fans

In the Instagram video shared, Katie Thurston who also made an appearance on 'FBoy Island' Season 3 also stated that she experienced immense self-doubt following her stint on the popular dating show 'The Bachelor.' During her time on the ABC reality show, she began comparing herself to other women which wasn't a healthy thing.

“I was just looking at all my videos between 2020 and now, and it’s just like, I’m so blessed. I’m so blessed and so thankful for you guys and the opportunities I’ve had. And I just don’t want it to go to waste, you know? I want to keep going. I just want to keep going and doing what I love and connecting with people. I love connecting with people," she explained.

Katie concluded the Instagram post by saying she will continue “to work on her confidence and share parts of her life” with her fans and well-wishers. “I want to be very honest with you guys,” she added.

Is Katie Thurston engaged?

The answer to the above question is a big yes. Katie Thurston is a bride-to-be now! At the moment, Katie is engaged to well-known stand-up comedian Jeff Arcuri. Katie and her beau Jeff went Instagram official earlier this year in June.

Jeff popped the big question to the love of his life Katie at Secret Beach in Kauai, Hawaii, in August 2024. The next month, she confirmed the news of her engagement to Jeff via an Instagram post. "When you know, you know," she wrote alongside a carousel of pictures from their dreamy proposal.