'The Bachelor' alum Victoria Fuller's social media activity fuels breakup rumors with beau Will Levis

Victoria Fuller was previously romantically linked to Greg Grippo

It seems all's not well between Victoria Fuller and her boyfriend Will Lewis! Not long ago, the eagle-eyed fans noticed that 'The Bachelor' alum and her NFL boyfriend deleted recent pictures with each other from their socials.

The breakup rumors of Victoria and Will began swirling in the air when social media users observed that Will who plays as a quarterback for the football team Tennessee Titans removed Victoria's picture from the hard-launch post.

Soon after, the fans saw that Victoria had also scrubbed Will from her Instagram page. At the time of writing, neither Victoria nor Will has made any official comment about their current relationship status. However, they still follow each other on Instagram.

'The Bachelor' alum Victoria Fuller and her BF Will Levis (Instagram/@vlfuller)

'The Bachelor' alum Victoria Fuller and her beau Will Levis went Instagram official in July 2024

Victoria Fuller well-known for her appearance on Peter Weber’s season of 'The Bachelor' confirmed her relationship with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis earlier this year in July. Before this, she took to her TikTok page and shared the details of a first date that she had in Nashville.

At that point, Victoria didn't reveal the identity of her mystery boyfriend. “It’s been a month, and we are dating, and I really like him. He is truly one of the best men I’ve ever met," she shared in her TikTok video.

After three days, the pair debuted their romance on Instagram. Then, Will shared a sweet snap of himself and Victoria enjoying a boat day on his Instagram page. Soon after, Victoria reshared the photo on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "Life update 🥺❤️."

'The Bachelor' alum Victoria Fuller and her beau Will Levis went Instagram official in July 2024 (Instagram/@vlfuller)

What happened to Victoria Fuller on 'The Bachelor'?

Victoria Fuller was one of the contestants vying for Peter Weber's heart on 'The Bachelor' Season 24 in 2020. However, she made it to the final three. During her time on the show, she revealed that she was previously in a romantic relationship with country singer Chase Rice.

Later on down the lane, the Virginia native appeared on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise'. In the show, she got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo. The pair broke up once the show came to an end. Following her split from Johnny, she went on to date Greg Grippo.

Victoria Fuller appeared on 'The Bachelor' Season 24 (Instagram/@vlfuller)

NFL star Will Levis was previously linked to Gia Duddy

Before fueling romance rumors with Victoria Fuller, Will Lewis was in a relationship with Gia Duddy. The professional football player began dating Gia in early 2021. With time, their bond strengthened and Gia often cheered for Will at his games.

These two celebrated their second anniversary in January 2023. Will marked the special occasion with a special post. “2 years with this absolute G. Let’s make this one the best yet 🤘🏼❤️," he captioned the post. They called it quits in September of the same year.