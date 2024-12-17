‘The Bachelor’ alum Kelley Flanagan talks about father’s health crisis

Kelley Flanagan has been vocal about her father's illness, giving fans updates on his recovery

Kelley Flanagan, known to fans for her appearance on 'The Bachelor' Season 24, recently updated viewers on the health of her father, who is currently dealing with a serious illness. Kelley's father, whose name is Thomas Flanagan, has been hospitalized due to severe pneumonia. The health crisis began when Kelley was traveling to Chicago for the funeral of a friend, and she received an unexpected message that her father had been admitted to the hospital. Initially, his condition was stable, but it continued to deteriorate, making serious concerns. Kelley mentioned that her father became heavily reliant on respiratory machines and needed constant monitoring. However, small improvements over the last few days have given the family a reason to hope.

She also provided an update on his progress, stating that he remains exhausted and on oxygen but is mentally clear. Kelley said that even in his weakened state, her father's witty remarks remind the family of his strength and fighting spirit. The ultimate goal for Kelley and her family is to take the father home, because it is where he is at his best. So carefully they are working in bringing stability to his oxygen level in order to safely move him. They would put him up in his bedroom at the rooftop of their home, a place he deems peaceful. Kelley’s updates have been met with an outpouring of support from fans and Bachelor Nation.

'The Bachelor’ alum Kelley Flanagan was raised with five siblings

Kelley Flanagan grew up with five siblings in a big family. She is an attorney at her family's law firm, Flanagan Bilton, LLC, in Chicago, working alongside her dad Thomas Flanagan, and brothers and sister. Their close relationship is seen in both their personal and professional lives.

Kelley Flanagan works at her family’s firm ‘Flanagan Bilton LLC’

Kelley Flanagan is an attorney for her family's law firm, 'Flanagan Bilton LLC'. The Chicago-based firm specializes in commercial real estate property taxes. Kelley works alongside her father, Thomas Flanagan Sr., who is the managing partner, and her siblings, Michael, John, Thomas Jr., and Pamela, who are all attorneys and tax consultants.



Before joining the family business, Kelley earned a marketing degree from the University of Alabama in 2018 and afterward went on to attend Chicago-Kent College of Law in Chicago, graduating in 2017. Working with family gives Kelley the opportunity to work, maintain family contact, and balance her work and personal life.