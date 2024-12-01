'The Bachelor' alum Kelley Flanagan opens up on ex-BF Ari Raptis horror show

'The Bachelor' alum Kelley Flanagan announced her split from her boyfriend Ari Raptis in November 2024

'The Bachelor' alum Kelley Flanagan has been unlucky in love! While making an appearance in the November 27 episode of the 'Chicks In the Office' podcast, Kelley revealed that her recent boyfriend Ari Raptis cheated on her with multiple women.

“I was just so manipulated in my head, that I was like, ‘No, he’s not that person.' At the end of the day, having it all come out, I just feel so stupid," she said.

“He was so strict on our relationship that he was like, ‘It’s pointless to talk to other girls. Like, I go out and I don’t speak to another female.’ And to be honest, I thought it was a little weird ‘cause I was like, ‘I have guy friends, there’s nothing wrong with that,’” she further added.

The attorney's doubts about her beau Ari increased when she got an anonymous message stating that her partner Ari had been unfaithful to her.

“There would be things that weren’t adding up to me. Whether he wasn’t responding to me, he’s not texting me at night, or just random girls following him. I would ask him about it, and he would make me feel like it was my followers that were following him," she recalled.

Then, Kelley connected with one of Ari's ex-girlfriends to clear out her suspicions. “It’s almost like every corner I looked to, things were coming out. I look back on it and I can’t even remember the good times, because I think it was all just fake. I don’t know how else to feel, but this has never happened to me to this extent. I think that’s why I’m like, ‘Holy s**t, this goes deep,’” she continued.

Kelley Flanagan and Ari Raptis met through a mutual friend (Instagram/@kelleyflanagan)

'The Bachelor' alum Kelley Flanagan calls out Ari Raptis for using her name 'to try and pick up girls'

On November 27, Kelley Flanagan took to her Instagram page and posted a screenshot of a DM that she received from a girl with whom Ari Raptis cheated on her. The message read, "Hi Kelley, hope you're well, apologies for reaching out to you on these circumstances. After listening to your podcast I realized I'm one of the girls he cheated on with back in September in LA, if you'd like to know what happened please feel free to reach out on Instagram."

Reflecting on the whole matter, Kelley wrote, "It's crazy how deep this is going. I got this message this morning and talked to the girl. This man would literally use my name to try to pick up girls. He would say I broke his heart and have all of his guyfriends in on the story. Would try to manipulate them saying he can't wait to snuggle and cuddle when they get back to the hotel then would literally take them back to his hotel and send her off in an Uber right after. I flew in literally 3 days after."

'The Bachelor' alum Kelley Flanagan calls out Ari Raptis for using her name 'to try and pick up girls' (Instagram/@kelleyflanagan)

'The Bachelor' alum Kelley Flanagan slams ex-Ari Raptis for buying Instagram followers

In a separate Instagram Story, Kelley Flanagan who rose to fame after appearing on Peter Weber's season of 'The Bachelor' lashed out at her ex-boyfriend Ari Raptis for purchasing Instagram followers.

"And for all of you asking, yes it was Ari. I literally don't care about trying to be respectful at this point. He also purchased 20k followers on IG recently. I genuinely don't understand how I was made to feel bad about being an influencer and now is he trying to be," she wrote.