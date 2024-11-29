‘The Bachelor’ alum Kelley Flanagan pays heartbreaking tribute to friend

‘The Bachelor’ alum Kelley Flanagan attended her friend Bianca Cacciatore's wedding which took place last year

'The Bachelor' alum Kelley Flanagan is having a hard time dealing with the loss of a close one! On November 28, 2024, Kelley took to her Instagram page and shared that her friend Bianca Cacciatore had passed away after a five-month battle with cancer.

"Rest in peace, Bianca. She was truly one of the most beautiful souls I have ever known. Just a year ago, we were celebrating her marrying the love of her life. From the moment I met Bianca, I knew she was someone special in this world," she wrote.

The reality TV star further added, "She was the most welcoming and genuine person, always going out of her way to make others feel accepted and cared for. She had a rare gift leaving an unforgettable impact on all of us who were able to get to know her."

"And for now her famous saying, "Ciao guys" You will be missed @bianacacciatore @adesso," she concluded by writing.

'The Bachelor' alum Kelley Flanagan reveals her friend Bianca Cacciatore has passed away (Instagram/@kelleyflanagan)

‘The Bachelor’ alum Kelley Flanagan asks for donations to the Bianca Cacciatore Legacy Foundation

In her latest Instagram Story, Kelley Flanagan who appeared on Peter Weber's season of 'The Bachelor' revealed that Bianca Cacciatore's husband Anthony Cacciatore had set up a foundation to honor her legacy.

"Bianca's battled with cancer not once not twice, but three times. To honor her legacy, her husband Anthony started a foundation to continue her fight by supporting research, treatment, and hope for those facing acute myeloid leukemia and other forms of cancer. Please consider donating to the Bianca Cacciatore Legacy Foundation in order to celebrate her life," she penned.

‘The Bachelor’ alum Kelley Flanagan asks for donations to the Bianca Cacciatore Legacy Foundation (Instagram/@kelleyflanagan)

‘The Bachelor’ alum Kelley Flanagan’s friend Bianca Cacciatore died at 33

Bianca Cacciatore was a fashion designer who was born on October 9, 1991, in Chicago Illinois. As per her online obituary, she took her last breaths on November 26, 2024. At the time of her death, she was 33 years old.

Shortly after Bianca's passing, her husband of a year, Anthony Cacciatore paid a heartwarming tribute to her on Instagram. "Yesterday, the world lost an incredible soul. My wife ,Bianca, passed away at the age of 33 after a hard-fought, courageous five-month battle with AML," he started by writing.

Anthony went on to say, "To everyone who had the privilege of knowing her, you know the profound impact she made on your life. She had this rare gift—she didn’t just walk into a room; she filled it with warmth, light, and love. Whether you knew her for a lifetime or a brief moment, she left you better, inspired, and feeling seen."

"Bianca was a force of kindness, compassion, and strength. She was the friend who listened, the confidant who understood, and the heart that always gave more than it received. Her laughter lifted us, her courage amazed us, and her love forever changed us," he continued.

"She didn’t just fight for herself—she fought for US, for more time to love and to give. Her legacy is carried in the hearts of EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US who were lucky enough to share her life.

Thank you to everyone who supported her, cheered her on, and surrounded her with love. She felt it, deeply, and so did I. Let’s honor her by living the way she did—with love, with purpose, and with a commitment to lifting each other up. Rest peacefully, My Love. Your impact will never fade. You are FOREVER in all of us," he concluded.

‘The Bachelor’ alum Kelley Flanagan's friend Bianca Cacciatore passed away at 33 Foundation (Instagram/@kelleyflanagan)

Bianca Cacciatore’s memorial service is to be held in December 2024

Bianca Cacciatore's family members have decided to hold a memorial service for her next month on December 3, 2024, from 9 am CST to 11 am CST. For those wondering, the service will be taking place at St Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church which is located near Jackson Avenue, River Forest, Illinois.