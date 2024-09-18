'Bad Monkey' Episode 8 Preview: With the Striplings around, Rosa must watch her back

As 'Bad Monkey' nears its finale, the upcoming episodes are likely to bring most characters's storylines to a satisfying conclusion

Warning: Contains spoilers and speculation for 'Bad Monkey'

MIAMI, FLORIDA: 'Bad Monkey' Episode 7 was a thrilling rollercoaster, packed with intense chases and big twists in the overall plot of the show, leaving me wondering what's next for Yancy and Gracie. The Dragon Queen's shocking decision to sell her land to Eve has set off a chain reaction, and Yancy's long-awaited detective license comes with a condition.

To make matters worse, his home was ambushed by mysterious armed men, putting his loved ones in grave danger. There is surely a lot of tension revolving around all the characters, and we can't help but wonder how our favorite characters will navigate these treacherous waters. Here's a preview of what might happen next, in 'Bad Monkey' Episode 8.

What to expect from 'Bad Monkey' Episode 8?

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

Will Yancy take the law into his own hands to bring down the Sterplings in 'Bad Monkey' Episode 8?

Yancy's determination to bring the Striplings to justice has reached a boiling point. With his evidence deemed insufficient to put them behind bars, he's forced to regroup and rethink his strategy. Will he take matters into his own hands, risking everything to ensure justice is served? Or will he work closely with the FBI, maneuvering through the web of bureaucracy to track down the evasive duo? One thing we know is that Yancy won't back down until the Striplings face the consequences of their actions. Let's hope he does not end up killing them in the end. If that happens, it could make the entire show feel pointless.

Will Gracie's thirst for power and wealth be her ultimate downfall in 'Bad Monkey' Episode 8?

Gracie's choices have led her down a treacherous path, and it's hard to see her finding her way back. Her decision to abandon Ya Ya and sell her land to Eve has awakened a deep-seated greed, something we haven't seen before. As she becomes more entrenched in this destructive mindset, will she realize the error of her ways before it's too late? Or will her thirst for power and wealth consume her completely? The once-powerful Dragon Queen is now losing control, and it's pretty sad to watch what might happen next.

With Rosa in the crosshairs, can Yancy stop the next attack in 'Bad Monkey' Episode 8?

The ambush on Yancy's home has put Rosa directly in the enemies's crosshairs. Her investigation into Nick's shady dealings at the private airport may have triggered this violent response. Will she become the next target, or will Yancy manage to protect her? The thought of losing Rosa is unbearable, and Yancy will stop at nothing to keep her safe. But as the stakes rise, can he truly guarantee her safety? Only time will tell.

When and how to watch 'Bad Monkey' Episode 8?

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

'Bad Monkey' Episode 8 will drop on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 25, adhering to its weekly release schedule.

'Bad Monkey' trailer

'Bad Monkey' is available to stream on Apple TV+