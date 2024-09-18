Is 'Bad Monkey' really filmed in the Bahamas? Hit show's exotic locations capture island paradises

From crystal-clear waters to pristine beaches and lush greenery, the show's exotic backdrops have us wondering, where 'Bad Monkey' was really filmed

THE BAHAMAS: The popular TV series 'Bad Monkey' on Apple TV+ has gained a lot of traction due to its breathtaking scenery, and has us dreaming about the stunning locations featured in the show. But what really sets the show apart is its ability to transport viewers to a world of tropical beauty and intrigue.

From crystal-clear waters to pristine beaches and lush greenery, the show's exotic backdrops make us wonder, where the show really filmed. The answer lies in the Bahamas, a Caribbean paradise that's as stunning as it is mysterious. But is the show's portrayal of the Bahamas accurate, or is it just a clever illusion?

Is 'Bad Monkey' really filmed in the Bahamas?

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

The Bahamas's stunning natural beauty has made it an ideal backdrop for the TV series 'Bad Monkey', perfectly capturing the show's exotic and mysterious elements. But beyond the glitz of luxury resorts and vibrant marine life, locals and tourists alike are discovering a hidden side of the islands, distinguished by secluded beaches, vibrant local markets, and an undeniable blend of relaxation and adventure, which the show's filmmakers have figured out how to tap into, making the Bahamas a must-visit destination for 'Bad Monkey' fans.

Are the filming locations in 'Bad Monkey' worth visiting?

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

This one is for the die-hard 'Bad Monkey' fans. Visiting the show's filming locations in the Florida Keys, Miami, and the Bahamas does not sound like a bad idea at all. As the series's popularity soars, these destinations are expected to draw increasing crowds. Industry insiders have recommended exploring these island paradises now to experience their untouched charm. From the serene beaches of the Bahamas to the electric vibe of Miami, stepping into the world of 'Bad Monkey' makes you live an unforgettable adventure, allowing fans to connect with the show on a deeper level and discover the hidden gems that make these locations so gorgeous.

Can you find the authentic Bahamas beyond the glamour of 'Bad Monkey'?

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

Beyond the glamour of 'Bad Monkey', the Bahamas boasts a rich cultural and natural heritage waiting to be explored. Visitors can explore the historic charm of Dunmore Town on Harbour Island, dive into the breathtaking waters of the Exuma Cays, or venture off the beaten path to explore some hidden locations. By doing so, fans of the show can also experience the authentic Bahamas, discovering its unique blend of natural beauty, history, and island culture and creating their unforgettable island adventure.

'Bad Monkey' trailer

'Bad Monkey' is available to stream on Apple TV+