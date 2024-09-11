'Bad Monkey' Episode 7 Preview: In a game of cat and mouse, who will outsmart whom?

With The Dragon Queen kidnapped by Nick and Eve, we can't wait to see what she's got in store for them in 'Bad Monkey' Episode 7

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Bad Monkey'

MIAMI, FLORIDA: In 'Bad Monkey' Episode 6, Yancy's life takes a dramatic turn as he is arrested for the murder of O'Peele. While the evidence against him seems overwhelming, Rosa does not buy it. Instead, she is determined to uncover the truth and clear his name. Meanwhile, the Dragon Queen shows the true potential of her powers when she faces off against Eve and Nick, who are quite formidable themselves.

As the story unfolds, trust seems to be everybody's best friend at this point, especially with a lot of secrets being spilled out. Yancy's future is unpredictable, and it remains unclear whether he will be able to talk his way out of this one. With Rosa searching for answers and the Dragon Queen's powers creating a buzz, the next episode is going to be super exciting and suspenseful.

What to expect from 'Bad Monkey' Episode 7?

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

1) Can Rosa save Yancy's skin in 'Bad Monkey' Episode 7?

Rosa is on a mission to clear Yancy's name, and she's not afraid to bend the rules to do it. Her break-in at the hangar might just uncover the evidence she needs to turn the tables. But she's not the only one searching for answers—Neville is also on the hunt for more clues! His findings could change everything. As Rosa digs deeper, she'll uncover secrets that threaten to destroy everything she thought she knew about Yancy and the people around her.

2) Will the Dragon Queen outsmart Nick and Eve in 'Bad Monkey' Episode 7?

The Dragon Queen has been kidnapped by Nick and Eve, but don't count her out just yet. With her magic and their secrets on her side, she might just turn the tables on her kidnappers. The Dragon Queen's powers are not just a myth, and she's not afraid to use them. However, Nick and Eve have a few tricks up their sleeve as well, and it's unclear if the Dragon Queen will be able to outsmart them. One thing is for sure, this showdown will be epic and it would be nice to see her teach them a valuable lesson for messing with her!

3) Is Neville's score with Egg and the Sterlings about to be settled in 'Bad Monkey' Episode 7?

Neville managed to escape Egg's attack and is lying low for now. However, with Rosa's help, he might just make a comeback and take down Egg and the Sterlings once and for all. Neville's been through a lot throughout the show, but he's also not one to give up so easily. With a score to settle, he's willing to risk everything to make it happen. With Rosa by his side, he might just have a chance to take down his enemies and clear his name.

When and how to watch 'Bad Monkey' Episode 7?

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

'Bad Monkey' Episode 7 will drop on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 18, adhering to its weekly release schedule.

Apple TV+ lets you watch shows and movies without ads, so you can focus on the story without any interruptions. With competitive pricing, you can enjoy all of Apple TV+'s entertainment for a monthly fee, making high-quality content available to many people. The starting price for Apple TV+ is $9.99 a month, giving you access to all the original series and movies on the platform.

'Bad Monkey' Episode 7 trailer

'Bad Monkey' is available to stream on Apple TV+.