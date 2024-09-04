'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: Who is Leo? Major development to threaten Stephen DeMarco's life

Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies' is a gripping drama series that explores the complexities of a toxic relationship

Contains spoilers for 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: So many startling developments took place in the finale of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 1, that the wait for the second season was piercing and painful but finally the first two episodes of season 2 have dropped with much fanfare. Viewers are already aware of the fallout between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White). Stephen has reconciled with his ex-girlfriend Diana (Alicia Crowder) in an attempt to gain riches, leaving Lucy heartbroken.

However, Lucy finds herself in a tricky predicament when she hooks up with Evan (Branden Cook), her best friend Bree's (Catherine Missal) love interest, resulting in a confusing scenario. However, the ending of 'Tell Me Lies' revealed another surprising twist. In the 2015 timeline, it is revealed that Stephan is in a romantic relationship with Lydia Montgomery (Natalee Linez), who happens to be Lucy's closest friend from her hometown. Indeed, this was an unforeseen occurrence and a shocking one as well.

What to expect from 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 Episodes 3?

Season 2 of 'Tell Me Lies' began with two new episodes, the first establishing the groundwork and showcasing the characters's lives after the events of the first season's finale. The second episode was packed with new drama and major developments for Lucy and her friends.

1. What is the future of Bree and Oliver's relationship?

Bree's relationship with Evan seemed to be stable until the latter admitted infidelity, even though he did not divulge the identity of the girl he cheated with, leaving Bree feeling betrayed and sad. In the midst of this, she seeks solace from her professor Marianne's (Gabriella Pession) spouse, Oliver (Tom Ellis), with whom she interacted in the first episode.

However, things swiftly escalate, and by the conclusion of Episode 2, as Bree arrives in Oliver's office, the two begin to make out. The upcoming episode will surely shed light on this new romantic entanglement that is all set to break Evan's heart.

2. What is the future of Lucy Albright and Leo's relationship?

While Lucy is still nursing her heartbreak, a ray shines upon her as she goes on a date with a new guy Leo (Thomas Doherty). While the spark is obviously there, as the duo exchange numbers and end up going on a date, the positive point is that they both despise Stephen. A union made in heaven, certainly. However, in the conclusion of the episode, Lucy leaves Leo alone as things take a violent turn.

It turns out that after accidentally spilling a drink on a fellow student, Lucy apologizes profusely and goes to fetch a tissue but the guy begins to shout at her, leaving Leo with no choice but to throw punches at him. His violent conduct undoubtedly startled Lucy, and she fled the scene, casting doubt on her and Leo's future. It is possible that in the upcoming episodes, Lucy will end up having a close relationship with Leo, which will surely make Stephen green with envy.

3. Where's Drew?

Drew is one of the characters that is suffering the most, despite the fact that he is not even responsible for the events for which he is holding himself responsible. Drew is still struggling with guilt in Season 2 of 'Tell Me Lies,' and he is not in contact with any of his friends.

Even if his brother Wrigley's (Spencer House) persistent attempts to contact him are not accepted. It's probable that all of the prior secrets will take center stage in the latter episodes of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2, which will begin with Drew's reentry into the storyline.

When and how to watch 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 Episodes 3?

Episode 3 of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2, titled 'I Can See Right Through Myself', will broadcast on Wednesday, September 11, and is scheduled to last around 50 minutes, comparable with the length of previous episodes.

Season 2 of 'Tell Me Lies' will be available for streaming on Hulu, which needs a subscription. The ad-supported Hulu plan costs just $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. If you want to watch the show without advertising, you may subscribe to the package, which costs $17.99 per month.

